Dubai is a showstopper city that marvels every time. A frequent stopover city, many travelers deplane here for only a day or two as they head for farther-afield places like India, Africa and, for me most recently, the Maldives.
Back in 2018, on our way to Uganda for gorilla trekking and to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary, my husband insisted that we fly through Dubai. To enhance the experience, we flew business class on the celebrated Emirates Air, arguably one of the most luxurious airlines in the world.
Our most recent trip to Dubai was on a long layover during a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Maldives, again via business class on Emirates Air. I am fascinated by Dubai and have it on our “must take the kids” trip list. Of course, it remains a good landing pad on the way to India, where we hope to travel in 2023 for a former exchange student’s wedding.
Not long ago, Dubai was just a small city with moderate buildings. Now, it is a city that is building nonstop, 24-hour work crews constructing high-rise apartment buildings and office buildings as fast as possible.
The last time we visited Dubai was in the month of July — something I’d say avoid at all costs due to extreme heat. This time it was March, and the weather reminded me of my college days on the campus of Arizona State University.
We were lucky enough to visit during Dubia2020, an exhibition that featured hundreds of country exhibits alongside food, festivities, music and adventures. We rode the shiny new metro from our hotel near the airport out to the exhibition center, passing a stunning landscape of unending immaculate cityscapes and half-constructed buildings.
Later that night we left the big city behind and went out to the vast desert surrounding the modern city. Arabian Adventures was recommended to me from a college friend who had recently taken her two teenagers to Dubai on a long weekend.
We first stopped at a dirt parking lot filled with white SUVs. All the drivers disembarked and started letting air out of their tires, using a gauge to make sure they were lowered to the right amount to withstand four wheeling through the deep desert sand.
Our car was filled with a brother and sister from Houston and a young couple from Switzerland. The golden wind-whipped sand meandered across the valley as far as my eyes could see. As we started our adventure, the 4x4 vehicle gunned up one side of a sand dune, teetered at the top, and shot down the other side. Up and down, sharp corners, steep drops, it was exhilarating and slightly frightening to me.
We stopped several times to get out and goof around in the sand, taking in the sunset before retreating to an oasis in the desert. We were lucky to spot several Arabian oryx and Arabian sand gazelles and saw signs of various other animals in the sand. I love animals and these sightings reminded me of our African safaris.
The Arabian Adventure’s evening camp was fashioned to mimic a traditional Bedouin oasis camp. Bedouins have made a life in the desert, moving from one locale to the next, most traditionally animal herders who also traded goods along the way.
At this fabricated oasis we could entertain ourselves with a variety of activities including camel riding, sand surfing, henna painting, staged photography with traditional Emirate outfits, as well as hold a hooded falcon. I loved all of it. I am the perfect tourist for this type of activity, smiling broadly as I jumped from one activity to the next.
Finally, the guests were all gathered for dinner — a delicious barbecue with lamb and chicken (no pork in this Muslim country), as well as traditional dishes like babaganoush and hummus. We sat on the desert floor on heavy brocade pillows and ate from long wooden tables. My legs curled up under the table as I ate delectable food and watched the evening entertainment under the star-filled sky: a fire dancer, a belly dancer and a traditional Tanoura dancer.
Jet lag almost got the best of us, though, as we nodded off to sleep toward the end of the evening. Our driver had a quiet car as we headed the hour back into Dubai, stopping first to refill our tires for city driving. The desert was otherworldly compared to the modern and slick feel of the city. I loved them both equally.
A trip to Dubai is not complete without a visit to the Spice Souk, where vendors exhibit their wares and have made an art out of hassling, hustling and bargaining with tourists. You can find myriad spices in these ancient hallways. We brought my mother back some sumac and dried vanilla and just wandered the halls smiling and nodding as we were offered tea, a taste, a consult.
You’ll see products here that you’ve never encountered before and, quite frankly, won’t be able to get through U.S. Customs. Regardless, the Spice Souk is a must. If you have the time and can withstand the onslaught, the famous Gold Souk can also be dazzling with windows filled with gold of every variety and weight, design and cost.
While I used to think of Dubai as a stopover, I now wholeheartedly think it can be a destination of its own. Your whole travel experience can be of the shiny and new elements of Dubai — magnificent hotels, shopping centers, museums — or you can venture out to the desert and into the winding halls of the old-world souks. Remember, in Dubai, you can go downhill skiing and scuba diving inside a mall during the day, then visit the old-world desert at night.
I prefer the combination. Next time I might even head out to the desert to stay in a Bedouin camp for some luxury desert camping. Don’t worry, it’s far more glamorous than it sounds.
