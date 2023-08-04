The natural beauty of the Yakima Valley comes to life on canvas through the artistry of Duane Heilman. From an apple orchard blossoming in spring to a pond illuminated by summer sun and a winter walk in the moonlight, the seasons are captured with an impressionistic flair, in oil.
Heilman, a native of Yakima, has been painting Valley scenes for more than 50 years.
“That’s what I know. That’s what I want to paint,” the 76-year-old graduate of Central Catholic High School said. “I like the seasons here. I love the farming community.”
You might say that Heilman also paints from some hands-on experience “in the field,” having grown up on Yakima’s west side, adjacent to apple orchards. He and six or seven of his 10 siblings “were always in the trees,” he recalled. They’d pick up dead fruit on the ground and pitch it to each other, trying to hit it with bats. They’d play in the irrigation ditches, before the days of safety cautions, making small boats to float along.
Even in childhood, he remembers being intrigued by the “explosion of color in the orchards.”
He saw those trees from every angle, “beyond the trees, through the trees, under the trees” — and hanging from random branches.
Today, he says he’s “not interested in painting each individual leaf.” Rather, “I work it until it says what I want it to say.” He tries to give “the impression of things happening … loosely done, with quick, broad colorful brush strokes.”
“I used to work a lot tighter (a lot more detailed),” he recalled. “Now, I enjoy impressionism. It’s harder but a lot more fun.”
Heilman often begins with photos of a scene he’d like to paint: the setting sun over Cowiche, a mountain creek at Tipsoo or perhaps a sidewalk along Yakima Avenue near the Sports Center. However, once at work in his home studio, he often paints more from memory.
“Photos don’t get the feeling right,” he remarked. “I don’t let the photo dictate to me.” Blues and purples might be dimmed in a photo, for example. Or the reflection of light on the water might not come through as well. Sometimes, a painting can even take “a totally different direction,” as he is inspired by creativity.
Heilman doesn’t paint on scene much, because the scene can constantly change. Light changes.
People move. Little remains static. Currently, he’s working on a series of oil paintings of the Chestnut-Barge area streets.
In addition to creating “a couple thousand” paintings, Heilman has dabbled in pencil sketches of everything from hay bales to crows on a fence and an old shed. He has done a limited number of portraits, both in pencil and in oil.
“Pencil drawing is slow,” he said. “It slows you way down.”
At one time, he also made some “abstract construction pieces,” such as three-dimensional guitars and violins.
He is humble about awards he has received in local art competitions — “about a dozen,” he estimates. “Everybody does the best they can, and everybody deserves an award,” he maintains.
Heilman has wandered from the Yakima Valley at times in his life, including four years spent in the Navy from 1966-70, working as an illustrator and draftsman. He also worked as a draftsman for Boeing on the west side of the state and was employed by a Colville newspaper for a time. Although he has been interested in art since childhood, doing pencil drawings of cartoon characters as early as third or fourth grade, he credits a shipmate in the Navy with introducing him to painting.
Other than some interesting scenery he saw in Paris during a 1985 trip, however, the Yakima Valley still holds his undivided interest and his heart for painting.
“I’m not much of a travel guy. I’m a homebody,” he said. “When you’ve been born and raised in an area, it’s in your blood … the whole region appeals to me: the orchards, the valleys, even the dry fields … there’s so much color.” Heilman also calls the Yakima area “incredible in terms of light” (similar to Paris, he contends).
In addition to his new series of Barge-Chestnut area paintings, Heilman is preparing for an annual “lawn sale” of his art in September, with a date yet to be determined. As to other goals for future painting, “I’m just grateful that I can get up in the morning and do it,” he said.
