Since Yakima’s early years, numerous pharmacists have helped us maintain our health. Among the many pharmacists in our city’s history, two families stand out: the Janecks and the Tufts. Both have had more than one pharmacist in their families, and both have owned multiple pharmacies.
Born in Prussia in 1836, Louis Victor Janeck immigrated to the United States prior to 1865. After marrying his English-born bride, Marion, in April 1865, they lived in Watertown, Wis., for several years.
By the summer of 1889 they moved west and settled in North Yakima. Their oldest son, Louis Oscar, moved with them. After arriving in the city, father and son wasted no time establishing themselves as pharmacists, opening the L.V. Janeck & Son Drug Store and Janeck’s Drug Store. Their pharmacies were among the first in the city.
In spring 1891, they moved Janeck’s Pharmacy to the Masons Opera House on North First Street. Coinciding with that move was the return of Louis Victor’s younger son, Frederick Lau Janeck, who had been attending business college in Portland.
Once in North Yakima, Frederick helped his family with their drugstores, although he wouldn’t stay long. The following summer, Frederick moved to San Francisco to attend the University of California’s School of Pharmacy. After graduating, he returned and rejoined his father and brother in their pharmaceutical businesses.
Soon afterward, the Janecks purchased a lot on the north side of East Yakima Avenue and built what would become known as the Janeck Building. Once completed, the family moved Janeck’s Pharmacy to the main floor, renting out the upper floor offices. Unfortunately, Louis Victor didn’t enjoy the building for long — he died in March 1895.
The Janeck brothers continued to operate the family pharmacies for five years after their father’s death. In 1900, Louis Oscar left the pharmacy business to pursue other business interests. With his departure, they sold one of their pharmacies in the Janeck Building to Mr. A.E. Ayers of Tacoma.
The A.E. Ayers Drug Store was devastated in a fire in April 1902. After repairs were made to the building, Ayers Pharmacy reopened, although not for long. By October 1902, Frederick Janeck had reoponed a pharmacy at the same location.
Frederick Janeck continued to operate his pharmacy from the Janeck Building and eventually added pharmacies at 502 W. Yakima Ave. and 24 E. Yakima Ave. His family’s legacy of pharmacy ownership in the city sadly ended with his death in April 1846.
Remarkably, some of the Janeck Drug Store’s 1890s ledger books still exist. Donated to the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society Library, the ledgers are a historical treasure. Among their pages are notes of sales and payments to various city citizens, including the hospital. For more information about the ledgers or the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society at 1901 S. 12th Ave. in Union Gap, call 509-248-1328 or visit their website at www.yvgs.net.
While Frederick Janeck was operating his pharmacies, the Tufts family would also begin their multigenerational pharmacy endeavors. DeWitt Clinton Tufts Jr. was born in North Dakota in 1888 to DeWitt and Mary Tufts. In late 1907, the family moved to North Yakima. Dewitt Clinton Jr. joined them in the city after attending the North Dakota Agricultural College, where he graduated with a degree in pharmacy. After arriving in the city, DeWitt Clinton Jr. began working as a clerk for the Stafford Drug Co., a job he would keep until partnering with others to open a pharmacy.
In approximately 1919, DeWitt partnered with Murray Brown. The two purchased Camps Drug Store and changed its name to the West Side Drug Co. Within a few years, DeWitt partnered with others to run the West Side Drug Co., eventually renaming it Tufts Drug Co. Although West Side Drug Co. had initially relocated, Tufts Drug Store eventually moved back to 302 W. Yakima Ave., the old location of Camps Drug Store. At some point, while operating at the location, Tufts Drug Co. began bottling and distributing medicines under their own name.
During the changes to Tufts Drug Co., DeWitt’s son Roy Harmon Tufts graduated from Washington State College (now WSU) with a degree in pharmacy. Roy returned to the city and worked alongside his father in several business ventures for the next several decades. By the 1950s, the Tufts family owned or co-owned four drugstores: Tufts Drug Co. (on West Yakima Avenue), Tufts Town & Country Drug (on Lincoln Avenue), Tufts Lenox Pharmacy (West Lenox Avenue), and Browns Pharmacy Inc. (East Yakima Avenue).
The 1960s brought additional changes for the Tufts family pharmacies. Roy’s son David, a Washington State University School of Pharmacy graduate, joined his father and grandfather in their pharmacy ventures. The three generations of Tufts also expanded further, owning six pharmacies: Tuft’s Drug Co., Spencers Summitview Drug, Tufts Glenwood Drug, Tufts Town & Country Drug, Tufts Westpark Pharmacy and Brown’s Pharmacy. By this time, Roy’s wife Virginia also played an active role in the family’s business.
DeWitt Clinton Tufts Jr. died at age 87 in September 1975. Prior to his passing, the family had sold four of their pharmacies, keeping their Chalet and Westpark locations. Roy and his son David sold the remaining two pharmacies to Potter’s Drug Enterprises in 1976. (Potter’s Drugs was eventually purchased by the Brown family and is now part of Wray’s grocery stores.)
After selling the last of the family’s pharmacies, Roy Tufts retired, dying in August 1991. David Tufts continued working as a pharmacist for other pharmacy owners, retiring in approximately 2010. With his retirement, a three-generation and century-old family pharmacy legacy ended.
