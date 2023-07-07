Although numerous beautiful century old homes still stand scattered throughout Yakima, it’s difficult to imagine that some of our downtown streets once served as neighborhoods for some of the city’s elite citizens.
North Naches Avenue, between East Staff Sgt Pendleton Way and East Lincoln Avenue., is just such a location. Several of the large and illustrious homes that once lined the street have been altered to the point of being unrecognizable, torn down and in one case relocated.
At the southeast corner of North Naches Avenue and East Martin Luther King Boulevard stands a large brick building that serves as the Naches Court Apartments. As one passes by, it is nearly impossible to determine that over a century ago the center of the building served as the home of Ira and Gertrude Englehart.
Ira Englehart, an attorney from California who would eventually serve for a time as the County Prosecuting Attorney, arrived in the city in 1893 with his first wife, Mathilda, and their oldest child. After arriving, they purchased property at North Fourth and B streets.
Eventually the Engleharts divorced, and Ira married his second wife, Gertrude, in early 1908. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds built a grand three-story brick home at 115 N. Naches Ave., where they lived until Ira’s death in 1916. Gertrude continued to reside in the home for approximately four more years.
At some point during the next decade, large two-story brick additions that were constructed as apartments were added onto the home. The name Naches Court Apartments was given to the building in the 1930s. Today, one must look closely at the center of the structure to see the last vestiges of the gorgeous and now almost unrecognizable Englehart home.
Across North Naches Avenue, at the southwest corner of the intersection, is the present-day site of the Stokes, Lawrence, Velikanjie, Moore & Shore office building. Over a century ago the lot was the home of a large and beautiful wood house belonging to Frederic and Florence Hall.
Born in New York in 1850, Frederic Hall married Florence in 1875. Approximately 15 years after their marriage, they moved to Yakima, where Frederic began successfully selling real estate as well as owning an insurance company. The Halls lived on South Second Street for a time prior to relocating to their beautiful home at 116 N. Naches Ave. After moving into the home, which was filled with fine woodwork, they completed it with highly decorative furnishings. The Halls lived in their home for years, with Frederick remaining after Florence’s death in 1925.
Frederick lived in the house until approximately 1932, when he moved to North 32nd Avenue. The Hall home remained standing for decades until some point prior to the early 1990s, when it was torn down and eventually replaced with the existing office building.
One block farther north on the west side of the street, there is a fenced grass lot with the former address of 206 N. Naches Ave. It was once the site of a three-story Queen Victorian home built and owned by the James and Anna Richey family.
James was born in Ohio in 1829 but was raised in Illinois, where he married his wife Anna in 1863. Prior to 1900, the Richeys moved with their children to Yakima, initially settling in the Fruitvale district of the city. It was there that James became well-known for his fruit endeavors.
In the very early 1900s they purchased the lot on North Naches Avenue and began building their three-story home with a covered front porch, parquet floors, hardwood paneling and pocket doors. In 1903, shortly after completing the home, James passed away. Anna remained in the house with her son Clyde for approximately five years after James’ death. By 1909 they had moved to the Nob Hill district.
As time passed, the condition of the Richey home began declining. Rather than being demolished, it was moved to Fourth Street, where it stood for a time before being moved once again. After being given to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services it was moved in the 1990s to South Eighth Street, where it was restored and became part of the organization’s operations. Although the Richey home still stands within the city, a glance at the grassy lot where it once stood gives no clue of its existence.
Adjacent to where the Richey home was, is a paved parking lot that was once the Henry and Ingeborg Helliesen family home. Both Henry and Ingeborg were born in Norway, although in 1887 Henry sailed to America and settled in Minnesota, where he worked in the lumber industry for several years prior to returning to Norway to marry Ingeborg. The couple returned to Minnesota before moving west to Yakima.
Upon their arrival here, Henry purchased a lumber company from Mr. A. E. Larson and renamed it the Helliesen Lumber Company. He also briefly moved into Mr. Larson’s home at 51 Selah St. A year later, the Helliesens purchased the lot at 208 N. Naches Ave. and moved into their charismatic wood home with its high peaked roofs. They lived there until approximately 1923, when they relocated to Seattle — although Henry continued as president of the Helliesen Lumber Company until hist death in 1934.
Their house on North Naches Avenue stood for decades and once served as the home of the Century House of Arts and Handcrafts in the 1980s. By the early 1990s the home was torn down, leaving no traces of the Helliesens’ glorious home.
North Naches Avenue isn’t the only city street with few visual clues of the wonderful homes that once lined them. For those with a healthy dose of curiosity, conducting some research will quickly uncover that there were once far more elaborate homes in our city than meets the eye.
