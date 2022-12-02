Say, Santa ...
Local leaders share their Christmas wish lists
Just One Bite
Try a taste of Reesha Cosby's new foodie column
It's a tradition
Yakima has a long history of generosity
On the cover: This time of year brings gifts, surprises and sweets. This issue, our annual holiday edition, has a few surprises and some sweets. But we didn't get a chance to shop for a gift for you this year — sorry. (Metro Creative photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.