The Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail is a 289-mile trail that starts at Rattlesnake Lake State Park in Cedar Falls and continues all the way to the Idaho border. It is part of a 4,000-mile converted railroad trail called the Great Rail Trail that will eventually connect Washington state to Washington, D.C.
Originally the Washington state 230707-ym-news-trail western segment was called the Iron Horse State Park Trail and the eastern segment was the John Wayne Pioneer Trail in homage to horseman Chic Hollenbeck. Hollenbeck lobbied Washington state during the 1980s to purchase the land from the Milwaukee Railroad to build a non-motorized trail for horseback riding, hiking and cycling.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation commission in 2018 renamed the trail the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail to reflect the geologic features and to reduce confusion among users — and boy, were my husband and I very confused when we first set out to ride this trail!
Rails to trails are especially appealing to cyclists because they typically have smoother surfaces, are car-free and have minimal elevation gains. The typical elevation grade for a railroad is only a 2-3%, which is perfect for a beginning cyclist.
We started researching the different names for the trail and gathered that the western parts of the trail from Rattlesnake Lake to Cle Elum were well maintained and easy to navigate. The eastern portions of the trail from Ellensburg to the Columbia River were connected by detours due to dilapidated tunnels, swampy areas and burned bridges. Because of trail conditions we decided to do a two-day bikepacking trip from Rattlesnake Lake to Wanapum Dam on the Columbia River.
I was determined that we be the first riders on the trail for the year. My dad dropped my husband, and our friend Sue off at the Rattlesnake Lake Park the first week of May. I had fretted about snow but was assured after several phone calls the tunnel was clear, and we were good to go. So we got our gear together in the rain and set out on the trail.
The clouds hung low as we rode over several picturesque trestles. We could see the 1-90 corridor far below and the peaks of Snoqualmie Pass loomed above us. It was gorgeous.
After 18 miles of steady climbing we reached the 2.3-mile-long unlit tunnel we had read about. We donned our headlamps and started in. It was spooky. The tunnel got darker and colder as we progressed.
Sue and I stuck close together, chatting and laughing to make it less creepy. It was strange to be engulfed in total darkness, and then a small pinprick of light grew larger and larger as we reached the end of the tunnel. It was then that the real fun began.
By real fun I mean the suffering. The snow was not as reported. Being the first on the trail was not the best idea I’ve ever had. We rode a little bit, and then we pushed our bikes in the snow. We pushed our bikes in the snow for seven miles before we decided we had suffered enough.
Our “type 2 fun” (look it up) was turning into “type 3 fun” — which is no fun at all.
It was starting to get dark and cold. We had no idea how much more snow was on the trail, and our camping spot was still too many miles away. We made the very adult decision to call my dad to come pick us up. My parents met us on the side of the highway and drove us straight to Dairy Queen to drown our sorrows in cheeseburgers and ice cream. The trail would have to wait a few more weeks.
We set out again the first week of June and started the trail from Hyak. We gradually descended along Keechelus Lake, riding over pine needles and relishing the cool, mossy rock walls. Lake Easton Park had a neat modern bridge and interpretive signs speaking to the wild days of the Milwaukee Railroad when hordes of skiers took the train to hit the Snoqualmie slopes every weekend.
After 30 miles we were at the old train stop right off the trail in Cle Elum, eating barbecue for dinner. We loaded up on mac and cheese and brisket, and then set out to ride the last 10 miles to our campsite. Ponderosa Campground has a few sites with tent pads, water and a restroom. The emerald waters of the Yakima River flowed right next to camp. We were shaded by huge Ponderosa piness and surrounded by blooming balsamroot.
The next day was the hardest. We passed through Ellensburg, and then crossed over I-90 on the Renslow Bridge. The bridge was restored in 2021 by a nonprofit organization, Palouse to Cascades Trail Coalition. You can’t miss it since it is painted with huge, black letters “PALOUSE TO CASCADES.” The next 40 miles through the Army training center to the Columbia River was gritty. The trail has sharp basalt, deep sand and loose gravel. It was the most technical part of the ride. It was hot, dusty and windy.
Finally seeing the Columbia made me want to jump off my bike and cheer. My dad picked us up at Wanapum Dam with a cooler filled with ice-cold towels and soda. It was so cool to experience all that Washington is — green and lush, desert and wide-open sky.
