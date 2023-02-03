Find a reason
Forty years ago, I rode a bike because it was the only way to not die of boredom during the summertime. Cycling meant freedom. I loved riding my bike and feeling the wind in my hair, the sun on my face and the ecstatic feeling that soon I was going to spend $3 on candy.
At 42, I was lying on my couch feeling exhausted. I made a resolution to exercise more, but my intermittent jogs were brutalizing my body. I had the gift of desperation.
I had purchased a stack of self-help books at the beginning of the year, and one quote stood out to me from Coach Chuck Sommer, a former U.S. National Team gymnastics coach: “If the commitment is to a long-term goal and not to a series of smaller intermediate goals, then only one decision needs to be made and adhered to. Clear, simple, straightforward. The single decision is one of the most powerful tools in the toolbox.”
I made a single decision to be a cyclist, and specifically to commute to work for a year.
Get your gear
I like to overcomplicate things so I can opt out, and cycling is exquisitely complicated. There are all types of cyclists, gear and bikes. Cycling culture can be formidable, expensive — and have you seen the Spandex?
I started out small and started shopping on Craigslist for a used bike. I did some research online and figured out my bike size and that I wanted a road bike. A road bike is lighter and had the number of gears I wanted. I wanted a plethora of low gears (you’ll hear your lowest gear called your “granny gear”) to get my puny muscles up those hills. I met a guy in a grocery store parking lot and bought a bike for $200.
My internet googling dictated I get some bike shoes, clips, padded shorts, a reflective vest, bike lock, a helmet and a pannier, or basket. I bought some used gear at community bike shops in Seattle and Portland, and some online. I needed to get some good shoes.
All the research said to go to my local bike shop and ask for help. This was the last thing I wanted to do. For some reason, even though I don’t know much, I like to have an air about me that I know everything. This is one of my more ridiculous traits.
I went to Bearded Monkey and prefaced every question with, “Hey, this may be a dumb question, but …” The bonus about cycling culture is that even though we all wear silly shorts, we are an affable and kind bunch. We genuinely want more people to ride bikes.
Cycling shoes were most important to me. I did not want to waste any energy pedaling, and for some reason every 10 turns or so, my foot slipped off my pedal. When your foot is attached to the pedal with a clip you are creating force not only when you are pedaling down, but also pulling your foot up. I am not a scientist; I am just a cyclist.
I picked out my shoes, and the guys attached my new clipped pedals to my bike. I rode around the parking lot to test out my new shoe and clip configuration and got them set to the perfect tension so I could unclip with ease. I was set.
Find a community
The first day I rode my bike to work I felt embarrassed for the first five minutes, invigorated for the next five and for the last 15 minutes I just felt like a kid. I was noticing things I didn’t see in a car. I saw kids laughing and playing. I saw the budding trees and the new flowers. I noticed the sun rising. I was having a spiritual experience. It was lovely. Yes, my seat bones hurt, but they stopped hurting after a week or so.
I got to work and started having conversations that weren’t just small talk. People asked me how far I rode, where I got my bike, how was the ride? One customer, Tom, told me about a magical weeklong cycling trip he took with his son. I clacked along the tile in my bike shoes to the bathroom to change into my work clothes, which I had stowed in my panniers. I looked in the mirror, saw my rosy cheeks and smile. Worth it.
I joined an app called Strava and started tracking my mileage. I met other cyclists, started giving kudos and checking out longer routes for weekend rides.
In May, I signed up for the “Your Canyon for a Day” ride, a bikes-only day in the Yakima Canyon put on by Crimestoppers. I was starting to smile, relax and laugh more. I was changing. I couldn’t think my way to a new identity, I had to start doing.
Being a cyclist makes me feel like I am part of something bigger than myself, but most importantly it makes me feel like a kid again.
