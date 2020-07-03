America’s love affair with the automobile has been going strong since 1908, when Henry Ford first rolled out the Model T for mass distribution. Today, with our travel options limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, the magnetic draw of cars and the open road is even stronger.
If you’d like to take a break from all things coronavirus, you can escape online for a virtual tour of LeMay, America’s Car Museum in Tacoma. This is a trip down memory lane, cruising through some of the 350 cars in this four-story, 165,000-square-foot facility, shaped like the “hood scoop” of a muscle car. Before long, the museum staff hopes to reopen for in-person visits, including their offerings of a racetrack simulator experience and miniature slot car racing.
The LeMay museum has Yakima Valley roots, based on the extensive car collection of Harold LeMay, who was born in Yakima in 1919 and died in 2000. In 1997, he made the Guinness Book of World Records for the “largest privately owned car collection in the world,” totaling more than 3,000 vehicles, said Mike Bush, the museum’s director of marketing and communications. Each year, LeMay would open his Pierce County estate to allow people to wander through his massive collection.
The museum opened in 2012 with many of its cars donated by the LeMay family. Additional vehicles have been donated or are on loan from other private individuals. There are 12 rotating exhibits, such as a current Ford vs. Ferrari display, a takeoff on the Matt Damon movie by the same name. There’s an American Racing exhibit, including Dale Earnhardt’s 2000 NASCAR Chevy Monte Carlo. And there is a display of 17 Cadillacs dating from 1906 to 2009.
The LeMay museum is especially popular with “gearhead guys and history buffs,” Bush said. However, there’s “something that everyone can relate to and that everybody has a memory of,” he said. “Behind every one of these cars is a cool story.”
One woman who visited the museum was thrilled to see a 1968 Pontiac GTO, the same model in which she had been born. Another visitor admired a red Corvette, just like her high school boyfriend’s car. Kids enjoy seeing cars from movies, such as a 2007 Mustang from “The Transformers” movie and the “Flintmobile,” a custom car built for the 1994 Universal Studios film, “The Flintstones.”
There’s a 1917 Crane Simplex coach car that once belonged to the Rockefeller family, a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham once owned by Conrad Hilton and a Lincoln touring car that was the first vehicle to go across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge — both when it opened in 1940 and when it reopened in 1950 after a collapse due to high winds.
One of the more exotic exhibits features 17 Saleen cars, the innovation of former racecar driver Steve Saleen. Saleen began modifying racecars, mostly Ford Mustangs, Bush explained, and then began manufacturing his own cars, sleek and low to the ground, described by some as the “ultimate sports car.”
Another popular display, “The British Invasion,” includes everything from Mini Coopers to Jaguars, MGs, Austin-Healeys and a 1965 Lotus 35. There also are gleaming Triumph and BSA motorcycles. In many displays, there’s a written narrative of the history of the vehicles.
“We have over 110 years of automotive history on display,” said Renee Crist, curator of collections at the museum.
For some hands-on experience, individuals can strap into a cockpit with a dashboard, three large video screens that wrap around you, a gear shift and pedals, and have a simulated racing experience. Drivers can choose a car and a famous track such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or Laguna Seca. A former NASCAR racer once visited the museum and tried the simulator. “It’s pretty close to the real thing,” Bush recalled him saying.
For kids of all ages, there’s also a track on which to race miniature slot cars. Hand controls determine the speed of the racers.
To help visitors refuel amid museum tours, the Tacoma Baking Company has plans to soon open an on-site restaurant, offering soups, sandwiches and pastries.
When pandemic restrictions ease, the LeMay museum, adjacent to the Tacoma Dome at 2702 East D St., will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Special hours or closures may apply for July 4, Thanksgiving Day and the day prior, plus Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.)
Parking is available for $5. Admission is $18 for adults; $16 for seniors 65 and over and military personnel; $14 for young adults, age 13-18; $10 for youth, age six-12; and free for children under the age of five. A “Day at the Museum” package also is available, including use of the slot car track and racing simulator plus a museum store credit of $10, at a cost of $29 for adults; $25 for those age 13-18; and $22 for age six-12. Ask about discounts for AAA members and State Farm policyholders. For more information, call (253) 779-8490, although you may need to leave a message due to the current museum closure.
Virtual tours of the LeMay museum are available at autocar.co.nz and carscoops.com. The LeMay website at americascarmuseum.org also offers many full-color photos of the cars plus descriptions.
It’s a taste of freedom until we can be on the road again.