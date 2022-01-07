I have long held the belief that Thanksgiving is for international travel. I look at the few solid days off from work and school as a fantastic reason to add on a few more and another weekend and make it a good 10 days to go someplace warm.
This shoulder season in Yakima, when the beauty of fall has faded and the thrill of winter has not yet arrived, is my one last chance to get a nice tan and soak up some warm weather. I also love to expose our family to new adventures, culture and experiences.
Because of the pandemic, we had cash that had to be used sitting in our airline account and so we lucked out with some reasonable tickets to San Jose, Costa Rica. We are avid Alaska Airlines fans (my husband may even be considered a groupie), and used our buddy passes and miles to make it even more affordable.
While planning our trip, I asked my Facebook family to offer us some guidance. I came to find out, after about three dozen comments, that Costa Rica is so wildly rich in activities and national parks, beaches and biomes, that we would have to settle on just two places and plan to return for the rest. Indeed, we happen to know several Yakima families who have second homes in Costa Rica, a country that prides itself on being a platinum tourist destination.
As a travel writer, I offer you, dear reader, a highly curated perspective. Needless to say, a family of five traveling anywhere in the wide world always offers many shenanigans and this trip was not entirely smooth sailing — from puking children to scorpions in the kitchen to arguing children.
We started our trip at a beachfront Airbnb in the town of Esterillos, considered “old Costa Rica” because of its lack of glam and hardly any tourists. The town was quite small with one small grocery store (that really held every single item a person could want), and only one really good restaurant, but miles of beaches in every direction with hardly anyone around. Our house was directly across from the beach with good waves for body surfing, boogie boarding, or surf lessons in lovely warm water. The property backed up to some mangroves and we had plenty of wildlife viewing from our back patio, including the very rare kinkajou, which Carter spied our second night, quietly walking along a palm frond just a few feet away from us.
We had picked this spot on the coast for its quiet wildness but also because it was reasonably close to the famous park, Manuel Antonio. We hired a private guide to take us through the park and I must admit, without him, we likely would have seen very little.
With his trained eye, we saw magnificent insects and birds, and learned about the park. We were lucky to have a few Howler monkeys close to the trail as well as two different sloths. At a snack spot on the trail, white-faced Capuchin monkeys eyed the group carefully, launching a surprise attack at the right moment and leaping away with a German tourist’s Danish. Our guide helped our kids spot things through his field glass as well as taught them how to take iPhone photos through that magnified lens.
Our tour ended at the famous white-sand beach where white-faced Capuchin monkeys roamed the jungle and a mama sloth cuddled up with her baby high in the forest canopy. We swam a bit and goofed around in the surf, always loving the warm air and equally warm water.
Our next morning was spent relaxing at the beach with an impromptu zip-lining session in the afternoon at The Park at Ocean Ranch, a quick drive away from our house. The staffers were experienced and warm, fun and adventurous.
The “jungle limousine” ride through the jungle was a blast as we spotted macaws and coati in the forest. Our youngest had never been zip-lining and we were all kind of nervous to see her reaction, but she blew us all away with her bravery and excitement on each line. Watching our kids chat in broken Spanish with the guides and delight in plants and animals as well as being brave enough to hook on to a metal line and soar a half-mile through the jungle, just takes my breath away.
The Park at Ocean Ranch offers a long list of activities including ATV adventures, zip-lining, horseback riding and waterfall rappelling. It is an American-owned outfit and has great safety and security.
When our days at the beach were over, we loaded up and traveled high into the mountains to experience the Cloud Forest of Monteverde. This was our first glimpse into the shinier part of Costa Rica as the entire area was filled with fancy lodging, bohemian coffee shops and loads of Americans.
Our Airbnb was eclectic and fun with expansive windows looking out into the rain forest and a resident coati that the hostess had named Paquito, who came around one morning and was practically in the laps of our kiddos. I loved sitting inside that house and watching paired toucans soar past the window and searching the tree tops for sloths and monkeys.
This rain forest is unique because it is a cloud forest where literally the clouds envelop the forest and provide a different source of moisture for plants and animals. The ecosystem is mind blowing and a really special place to experience.
We spent the better part of a day hiking through the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve and saw incredible plants and insects and had a fun encounter with a pack of about 20 female and baby coatis.
I dragged Carter along on a night walk in the Children’s Eternal Rainforest because it was top on my list of adventures while in Costa Rica and everyone else was too scared of the creepy crawly things at nighttime. This vast preserved chunk of the rainforest has a unique story, born in the passion of a teacher and her students in Sweden; a vast fundraising campaign that started in one small classroom has preserved thousands of acres of rainforest not only in Costa Rica, but across the globe.
Our guide was amazing, regaling us with tales of how as a child he would help the scientists locate specific things in the jungle and all the adventures he’s had guiding at night. We each had a flashlight and the walk was slow and purposeful. He showed us numerous special bugs and endangered rainforest frogs.
We were lucky to see a beautiful tarantula that used a twig to mimic an insect and draw another insect out of her den. We saw birds puffed up and wedged into branches, fast asleep, and we heard a mother owl screeching for her owlets.
When we turned off our flashlights occasionally and stood very still to encourage an animal to show itself or to listen carefully, the total blackness of the jungle was thrilling. The sounds were truly wild as the animals relaxed and whistled and shrilled and hummed as though we were not there. Just as we were leaving, we saw an armadillo scurry through the underbrush.
On our final vacation day, we played in the yard of our Airbnb and watched for birds and monkeys. The long drive to San Jose went by quickly and we checked into our modern hotel next to the airport.
All passengers entering the United States from abroad must present a negative COVID test to board the airplane. We had arranged for testing at a convenient site adjacent to the airport. The testing was quick and efficient, and we received emailed results within 30 minutes while we were at dinner, enjoying “Costa Rica Tacos” (taquitos covered with shredded green cabbage and, of all things, mayonnaise and ketchup). Carter had his fifth and final virgin pina colada and reached his taste-test-verdict that the very best drink had been on the beach in Esterillos.
