Correction YAKIMA MAGAZINE Sep 2, 2022 10 min ago Because of an editing error, a story in the July edition of Yakima Magazine about the Yakima River Canyon mistakenly included several photos that were not of the Yakima River Canyon. We apologize, but hope you enjoyed the adventure nonetheless.
