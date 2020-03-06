We’ve done a lot of stories about style for women — but what about men? We apologize if you’ve been feeling left out and will try to make it up to you right now.
Here’s what’s hot for menswear this spring: Patterns, especially plaid. Plaid isn’t just big, it’s gigantic. And it’s a refreshing change from solids. You’ll see a lot of plaid in blazers and suits this year.
Louder colors are in. Indigo blue suits and jackets are huge. The next time you watch ESPN or go to a wedding, keep an eye out for fashion-forward guys in this much more vibrant blue. They’re everywhere. Forget about navy.
Sometimes, you’ll see a tweed vest under a blue jacket. Zac Napolitano, manager of Lin-Paul’s Bridal and Tuxedo, says it’s a return to old-school style, to a time when people actually wore suits all the time. He calls it “The Roaring ‘20s look.”
But on the whole, men’s fashion is more casual in 2020. Lin-Paul’s is showing a lot more blazer looks — rather than full suits with ties. And if you do wear a three-piece suit, the new style is to have a matching pattern, likely plaid, for the vest and jacket, then a different, solid color for the pants.
For shirts, you’ll notice what’s called a spread collar in menswear, where the points of the collar are shorter, less pointed downward and more spread to the sides. Button-down collars are out. And if you’re going to wear a tie, the slim forehand knot and the half-Windsor are fading out. Go big or go home with the full Windsor knot. It fits the new spread collars perfectly.
What about shoes? Most of the guys in those indigo suits are wearing light brown shoes. They’re more casual than black and add a nice pop of color. Napolitano says Oxblood shoes are making a comeback. That’s kind of a burgundy brown.
We’re also seeing a ton of bright, patterned prints in the jacket lining. It’s a cool, subtle way to show some personal flair. And talk about wild prints — if you’ve got a call to wear a tux, you should see some of the jacquard prints that are hot this year.
I guarantee it — you will not be boring in these clothes!
Lin-Paul’s Bridal & Tuxedo can be found at 101 N. 3rd Street in Yakima. Their number is 509-248-6191.