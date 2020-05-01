Procuring this caliber of speakers would be an accomplishment in any large city in the nation. That this caliber of speakers would come to a city few in the nation have heard of is a greater accomplishment. But one of the most unique things about this accomplishment is who has done it. The members of the Town Hall board who’ve brought us this series over the years have always been unpaid and have always been all women.
It started in 1971, when Peggy Lewis, Bella Rash and Bootsey Semon drove over the pass to attend a Bellevue Town Hall event. On the way back they decided to start a Town Hall in their own city, said Peggy, 92, recalling how Bella turned to her and said “‘I’ll be the events chairman if you’ll be president.’ ‘And I said — deal! I’ll do it.’ That’s how we started.” Lenore Vincent, 89, one of the early board members, said “They thought this would be great for Yakima. We had service clubs but we had no cultural event like this.” They launched their first season at the Capitol Theatre in 1972, featuring speakers like actor Vincent Price and game show panelist Kitty Carlisle. “It just went along like wildfire. It was terrific,” said Peggy.
The “founding mothers” of Town Hall include Peggy, Bella and Bootsey, as well as Ginger Hislop, Bobbie Dwinell and Connie Bloxom. Most of them had kids, drove station wagons, and were members of the Junior League.
Current board president Jan Mendenhall said it’s not unusual for board members to serve for decades. She said the enthusiasm she’s seen from volunteers over the years is remarkable. “It’s unique to Yakima Town Hall. I’ve never been in any organization that was as self-motivated.”
So how have these women managed to persuade so many great speakers to come here over the years? Word of mouth, Jan said. “It’s Yakima’s reputation in the speaking community. Caroline Kennedy could not have been more positive and glowing about coming to Yakima. All of our speakers — Scott Hamilton, David Gergen — when they go back, they tell their agents and they tell their friends ‘Yakima is the most hospitable, wonderful place. You would love going there.’”
Ginger Hislop, 100, laughed when she recalled how stunned they were when marquee speakers said yes right out of the gate. “Our first reaction was Glory Hallelujah! Some of the things were sort of a long shot, but the worst that could happen was a speaker would say no. But we took a chance.”
Part of the lure was the red carpet the Yakima women rolled out, said Lenore. “They loved our theater and the ladies were such great hostesses. We took them out for dinner, made a big fuss.” The series has always been held in the city’s 1,500-seat jewel box — The Capitol Theatre, except when it was under reconstruction after the fire of 1975.
There were pitfalls along the way, said Lenore. “Henry Kissinger’s appearance wasn’t exactly perfect. They took after him. It was really bad. They stormed the stage at the end of the talk. He had to be protected. But thank goodness the police had been warned. We knew that there could be some of this. One man really went after him and they threw him out the door. That era — it was after the ‘60s and unrest was profound everywhere.”
Ginger recalls a few hiccups too. “We learned early on that if we didn’t stipulate the speaker had to be here the night before, we would run into trouble. The first year, a speaker thought it would be nice if he spent the night with friends in Spokane and drove over in the morning. He did and it nearly killed us. He had no idea where Yakima was and he looked at the map and thought ‘Oh, I can do that in an hour and a half.’ Took three hours and 15 minutes. A good number of the speakers had never heard of Yakima and had all sorts of interesting ideas about time and space, not to mention geography.”
Another good story, she said, “is the dinner we had for one of the fading movie stars. It was at Bobbie Dwinell’s and she had seen something about a buffet supper in Gourmet Magazine.” Rather than the usual restaurant meal for the speaker, they opted for dinner at Bobbie’s. The aspic refused to set up, they put it in the freezer and it still slumped. “It did make an interesting presentation as it spread quietly over the plate,” Ginger said.
There is still controversy from time to time, including some objections in the Letters to the Editor section of the Yakima Herald-Republic over Monica Lewinsky, who was booked for April. Jan called the comments snarky and said “We believe in Monica Lewinsky’s platform of overcoming shame, building equality, and cultivating compassion.” Because of the coronavirus, Lewinsky has been rescheduled for October 16.
The speakers aren’t cheap. Currently, they cost about $140,000 per season. It soon became apparent to the founding mothers that ticket prices, which they wanted to keep reasonable, would not be enough to cover costs. (In 1972 tickets for the whole season were $12. Now season tickets are $85.)
So the founders turned to the community for help in underwriting the series. Virginia Mason Memorial is a longtime sponsor, along with the Gilbert and Sundquist Families. But no matter who contributed money or who spoke, the board stayed all-female.
Jan says over the years, only two men have asked to join the board, and members discussed it at length. “What we decided is, the way we make decisions and the way we think about things, is uniquely a female perspective. We take time to analyze and look at all the facts, and sometimes in situations we find that having a man might not allow us to do that or might change how we explore ideas. Many times men want to propose a solution to fix it, and women want to look at all options before we fix it.”