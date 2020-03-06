I’ve always loved animals. Dogs, cats, livestock, wildlife — you name it. Dogs are my favorite, though. If I could, I’d bring my Border Collie Annie with me everywhere I go. One of the reasons we added this Pets and Animals issue to our lineup is that we know a lot of you here in Yakima are animal lovers too.
Glenda Tjarnberg introduces you to the group of dedicated volunteers who’ve spent decades building and maintaining bluebird boxes along local trails. Thanks to their help, the local Mountain and Western Bluebird population is growing, despite the onslaught of invasive species like European Starlings. When you see a flash of iridescent blue in the backcountry, give these birders a nod.
Shannon Helgeson takes you into the homes of local families who foster unwanted dogs and cats in need of new owners. These families care for the animals while organizations like Wags to Riches find them forever homes. Fostering can be heartwarming, heartbreaking and hilarious. You’ll meet Oliver, who managed to get into all kinds of things, including medication; Phat Girl Flicka, a pup who arrived at twice her recommended weight and quickly gobbled up an entire bag of beef jerky; and Zeus, a Great Dane with a head the size of a basketball.
We’ll also take you on a ride with the Backcountry Horsemen of Yakima, a group just as dedicated to keeping the wilderness pristine and accessible as they are to taking journeys on horseback.
Whether you have an animal companion or not, consider the joy and serenity they can bring to our lives. We can all learn from their unconditional love and how they live in the moment in all the moments of their lives.
-Bridget Turrell