Notes from Yakima

How’s it going on those New Year’s resolutions? My vow to eat less sugar in 2020 lasted about two weeks. I’m now back to regular infusions of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but I’m happy to report that I can still fit into my pants thanks to an ancient Denise Austin workout DVD.
Staying fit and healthy isn’t easy and it isn’t always fun. Statistically, it’s even tougher here in Yakima County, where 37% of adults are obese. Compare that to Washington state as a whole, where 29% of adults are obese. Yakima County also has a higher share of adults with diabetes — at 14%, compared to 9% statewide.
So what can you do about it? Inspiration is a good way to start, and in this Health and Wellness issue of Yakima Magazine, we’ve got some for you.
Tesee George was 10 years old when she turned to her mother during a performance of Chicago’s Parsons Dance Company at Yakima’s Capitol Theatre and announced she wanted to be a dancer. She went on to have a remarkable career as a dancer, choreographer and educator. But what’s really remarkable about her story is that she was born with severely clubbed feet. Some of her earliest memories are of the corrective casts she wore on her legs.
You’ll also learn the story of Yakima’s first running club, founded 43 years ago. They sponsor the popular River Canyon Marathon and help with many other community races such as the Turkey Trot and Summer Full Moon Run. You don’t have to run like Usain Bolt to join, as members of this club love to welcome fledgling members.
Mental health is just as important as your physical health. If you’re looking to improve your attitude, how about planning a visit to Deception Pass State Park and La Conner? Addy Logsdon has the best places to see and stay, and lots of activities unique to this stunning part of the Pacific Northwest.
Shannon Mahre shares the story of a woman who made another couple’s dream come true when she served as a surrogate mother to their twins. You may have stopped by her espresso stand in Naches. Her dedication to the community is striking.
So here’s to good health and fitness in 2020.
— Bridget Turrell
Correction: “Designing Woman: Kate Loeb,” published in the January edition of Yakima Magazine, identified Adriana Jacir as an interior decorator. She is an interior designer.
Notes from Yakima