Oscar-winning actress Hillary Swank, “Star Trek” alum Patrick Stewart and scores of Yakima Valley residents all have something admirable in common. They are foster parents for the animal rescue community.
It’s a big commitment, but it can be extremely rewarding. So what is required to foster an animal and why is fostering such a crucial element of animal rescue efforts?
To answer these questions, I turned to Mary Powers, foster coordinator for the Wags to Riches animal shelter. She is known as Yakima’s “Rescue Warrior” and explained the foster care process.
Without fosterers, Wags to Riches, as well as other rescues in Yakima, could not do as much as they do. Wags, for example, depends on foster volunteers to house the majority of their animals. Often, 80% to 90% of their dogs are in foster homes. Bottom line: more foster parents equals more rescued animals.
Wags currently has 20 active fosterers. However, this does not mean they can rescue 20 dogs or cats. Some foster volunteers are willing to take more than one, whereas others can only take dogs of a certain size. Some require animals to be good with kids or cats, and others can only foster puppies, kittens, or seniors. Plus, the fosterer may only be available for a short time.
Food, crates, bowls, treats and toys are provided. When supplies get low, foster parents contact the shelter to replenish them. Veterinary bills are typically sent directly to the rescue shelter. But the biggest investment is the foster parent’s time and sharing their personal space. In the end, Mary said, “we just need a place for the animals to wait until adoption.”
When I arrived at Wags to Riches, I observed Lynda and Robin Otey and their family dog Zoe, and met their newest foster pup, Shayla. Initially, the Oteys had two family dogs. However, they lost their beloved Francis and were not sure if they could take on another one emotionally. But they tried the fostering process, and four years and 17 dogs later, they’re still at it.
There have been various challenges along the way. As Robin explained, “Some dogs come with very little manners and have not been housebroken. We assess their training and try to help them along.”
“We’ve had some dogs that didn’t know what a sliding glass door was, and they ended up with a couple of headaches,”said Lynda, who works part-time from home. “It was obvious they had never been inside a house before.” Others have had to learn to navigate stairs if they wanted to join the family as they watched TV.
“I’ve learned something from each dog. It’s like being around people, you learn from them,” said Robin, who is retired.
Next, I made my way to the Needham home to meet Shannon, Paul, Dane and Brock. Shannon works full-time for the Yakima Fire Department. Paul is a regional manager for Horizon. Though their schedules are busy, the Needhams have fostered 22 dogs since 2014.
Fostering was a family decision.
“I wanted to be able to help, and I’m more comfortable fostering than volunteering at a kennel,” Shannon said.
By initially helping one dog at a time, Shannon felt what she was doing was “minuscule.” Soon she realized it was something the entire family could do to make a difference.
“We never know the background of each dog that comes in. They’re adjusting to a whole new world.” said Shannon.
With three resident dogs, the whole pack has to readjust with each new arrival.
“We start introducing one family dog at a time, so the foster dog is not overwhelmed,” Paul said. “They all have different personalities, and they choose whom they bond with in the household.”
Rumor, the current foster dog, bonded with Dane and Brock. Other foster dogs have bonded with Paul or Shannon.
One dog, Phat Girl Flicka, arrived at 124 pounds — twice her recommended weight — and ate an entire bag of beef jerky, but “she was pretty fly,” said Shannon.
Then there was the three-legged Shepherd named Samantha who could run faster than the boys while playing soccer. And a sassy French bulldog named Gigi, who was a troublemaker. Zeus had a head the size of a basketball.
Then there was beloved Nikki. She loved to dig up moles and line them up on the kitchen floor as a prize for Shannon. Thanks to Nikki, moles are not a problem these days.
The amount of time each dog spends with the Needhams varies. Phat Girl Flicka was with them for six months, another just one week.
“They come from a terrible situation and end up living phenomenal lives,” Paul said.
In the family room, the Needhams have a “foster wall” with pictures of dogs they’ve fostered. They never want to forget them.
Tonya Williams is a feline rescuer and a single mother of two, Joshua and Jordan. When Tonya moved her family to the Yakima Valley two years ago, she contacted the Humane Society. Since then, Tonya and her sons have fostered 25 kittens, as well as adult cats and dogs. In 2018, she was awarded the title Foster Parent of the Year by the Humane Society.
Tonya discovered fostering is therapeutic for her son Jordan, who suffers from autism.
“Jordan loves to snuggle with the cats. The animals have so much love to give. They help us to relax,” Tonya said.
Tonya and her boys have enjoyed Charlie, Peso, Filly, Barnacles and Kwazii, among others. Kittens often arrive without a mama but are adopted within six to 10 weeks.
“Knowing what to do often comes with experience,” said Tonya, “but we always figure it out. We have grown with the process.”
One rule all three families share: no foster fails. A “foster fail” is a term given to someone who fosters an animal, then decides to keep it.
“There have been some tears,” Lynda said. “I just personally decided for me if I let them go they’re going to a good home, and I can help another one. It’s what keeps me going.”
I asked what advice these families would offer to anyone contemplating a fostering situation.
“If you love animals and have a house that’s animal-safe, I’d say to dip your toe in the water,” Paul said. “Talk to the right people and try it out! You’re not forced to keep an animal. There have been dogs that are not a good fit, and they’ve had to go back.”
“I think you’ll get out of it more than you put in,” Robin said. “They come in, and they’re so broken. They don’t trust humans, and to see them grow, become regular dogs, to enjoy life and play, it’s beneficial to us as well as them.”