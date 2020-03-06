In recent years, several organizations have made it their mission to shine a light on the heart of Yakima, celebrating all the city has to offer. One of the most visible and dedicated community organizations, with a love for Yakima at the core of its mission, is I Heart Yakima.
I Heart Yakima launched in 2012, and since then, the organization has initiated a number of projects and organized events all with the same goal in mind: writing a love letter to Yakima.
“It’s really about community pride and engagement,” said Bridget Russel, one of the co-founders of the group. “We had noticed back then that there was a lot of online discussion that wasn’t too rosy as far as people talking about their hometown. We said, ‘Let’s do something about it,’ and found a way to show love for our community.”
At the time, Russel, along with co-founders Jessica Moskwa Hawkins and Laura Rankin Schlect, felt that there were plenty of people living in Yakima who loved the city and who had great things to say about it, but there was no outlet to share their pride. And at the same time, there wasn’t any swag such as T-shirts or stickers available — to allow people to say it loud and proud.
“We wrote a love letter to Yakima initially. That was really the start,” said Russel. “And we encouraged others to write them as well.” The organization officially launched at Mighty Tieton in June 2012 and has continued to build on its mission from there.
For Russel, an Eisenhower High School graduate, her love for Yakima began at a young age and has continued into adulthood, even after moving to Spokane to attend Gonzaga University and then living in Seattle for two decades. In 2010, she and her husband moved back to Yakima with their kids, embracing all that Yakima has to offer for families.
“Having grown up here, I was never one of the people who said I would never move back. I loved growing up here,” said Russel. “And it’s been a great experience having our kids grow up here now too.”
With their appreciation for Yakima, the group began to host PechaKucha nights, which showcased people who were doing interesting and positive things in the area that weren’t being recognized elsewhere. (PechaKucha is a storytelling format where individuals or businesspeople share visual images and stories about their work.) Next, they produced a video to share all of the things that can be enjoyed in the Yakima area and the hashtag #IHeartYakima was born. It now boasts more than 10,000 posts on Instagram.
But perhaps one of the largest projects I Heart Yakima has tackled was the Inside Out project, which launched in 2017.
“That was such a great, worthwhile project,” said Russel. “It was amazing to be in touch with so many people, and with so many who were willing to put their name and face on a wall. We loved every minute of it.”
The Inside Out project brought together more than 160 Yakima residents, ranging from toddlers to seniors, all of whom took part in a photo shoot, declaring what it is they love about Yakima. The black and white portraits, taken by local photographer Sally Tonkin, were printed and installed on the side of Ron’s Coin & Collectibles downtown. Each participant’s story documents how long they have lived in Yakima, along with why they love it. Though the the photo installation was only temporary, the residents’ stories still live online at I Heart Yakima’s website — to continue spreading the word.
But the group’s contributions to the community haven’t stopped there. I Heart Yakima, which is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, developed a line of hats, T-shirts, keychains and other swag items to sell, all in the name of love for Yakima. The shirts have grown immensely in popularity, and the products can be found in a variety of outlets including Yakima Shipping Shop, Provisions Market and Hotel Maison.
The group’s latest project has taken their devotion for Yakima to a new level. It’s called Yakima 365 and it was launched in August 2019.
“We had so many people that would ask for recommendations for things in Yakima, and it occurred to us that there wasn’t a landing spot with that information,” said Lauren Lizardo, Russel’s partner for I Heart Yakima. “Yakima 365 is a platform for celebrating all of those great local businesses and events we were recommending. It’s by locals, for locals.”
Lizardo, who grew up in Yakima and has family ties to the Wapato area, moved around quite a bit, but ultimately, she’s always viewed Yakima as home.
“I spent the majority of my childhood here. Yakima has always been my home base,” she said. “After my mom moved back and retired here, I kept coming back.”
Eventually, the Davis High School grad decided that rooting herself back in the place she called home was the best fit for her, and she began working with I Heart Yakima to encourage others to embrace the city in the same way.
Yakima 365 is a curated online resource focused on Valley events, with guides for eating and playing, as well as lists dedicated to shopping local. The information on the site is shared by Lizardo and Russel, based on places they love to frequent, giving true local insight.
Their goal remains simple: Continuously propel forward in a way that celebrates this city.
“It’s cool to look back on what Yakima was like when we started in 2012. It has changed,” said Russel. “People here are doing really great things and work to continue making it better. It’s important that people don’t be afraid of being someone who lives in Yakima, whether it’s people new to Yakima, from Yakima, or people who love living here. It’s important to say yes, we love it here. And they have the ability to feel like others feel the same way.”