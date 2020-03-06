It was 30 degrees below zero as Diane and Sanford Reim sat in their hot tub in International Falls, Minn. in 2007. It gets so cold there, they had to build the hot tub in a special room inside the house. As they soaked, they looked at a map of the U.S. pinned to the wall and started thinking — There’s got to be a better place to live.
The idea of picking up and moving didn’t faze them, because they’re travelers by nature. Sanford is a pilot who’s been flying since he was in high school — 46 years now. He worked for Fed Ex for many years, but since he retired from the company, he’s been working as a “ferry pilot.” He flies all over the country picking up and delivering planes for private clients. Diane is a general contractor and the two of them also ran an aerial sightseeing business in Minnesota. They’ve been flying across the country together in small planes for years.
They explored a few options for a place to relocate, then took a trip to Copalis Beach on the Washington coast. “We parked the plane on the beach, which is a designated landing site, sat on a log and said, ‘Washington state is where we want to be,’” Diane smiled. Soon, they zeroed in on sunny Eastern Washington, and in Yakima they found the perfect community: Falcon Ridge.
It has its own private airport so homeowners can fly in and fly out. The runway has 2,400 feet of blacktop, plus another 900 feet of dirt and gravel runway on the east end. That was another selling point for Sanford, who has two planes — an M20C Mooney, and a 1952 Cessna 170 B bush plane with huge tires that enable pilots to land on grassy fields, dirt, remote areas of Alaska — you name it, said Sanford. “With these big airplane tires, I can basically land anywhere I want. And it’s very safe, because I have a whole lot more options if I have to land for one reason or another. Smaller tires, if you have an issue you can tip upside down.” Asphalt runways can chew up those big soft tires, so the dirt runway would be perfect for that aircraft.
They found a lot right next to the runway and the views took their breath away. “We realized we were looking at a 30, 40, 50-mile view. We never had that before,” said Diane. Minnesota is flat, with lots of trees.
They bought the lot in 2007 and started drawing up plans with the help of an architect. They had two “must haves” on their list: they wanted a hangar adjoining the house where they could park their planes, and an unobstructed 360-degree view. Construction was well underway when they realized the hangar, which had to be tall, would obstruct that view. There seemed to be no solution, said Diane, when, “All of the sudden, Sanford was literally in the shower, and I heard him shouting ‘I figured it out! I got it!’ So I went in there and he says ‘We’ll build a control tower.’”
She called the architect. “The morning that I called them and said we want to build a tower and told them what our vision was, I think they had heart failure,” Diane laughed. She managed to talk them into it, but then came another hurdle. Yakima County had never permitted a home with a hangar attached. “So it was all new to them and they didn’t have a lot of the codes,” Diane explained. “They had to refer to the ICC codes instead. A national level of building codes. In the meantime, they did their best to talk me into building the hangar as a separate building so that they wouldn’t have to do the extra work.” But, no, she said, “I want to be able to go out into the hangar in my slippers!”
Eventually, the home, with a 28-foot tower, was completed. “I’m up here just about every morning between 4:30 and 5 o’clock in the morning to have coffee,” Sanford said. At dusk, they open a bottle of wine and watch the sunset. Theirs is one of 48 homes in the Falcon Ridge community. Each homeowner is part-owner of the community runway. Six homes have hangars and several residents are pilots.
There are many advantages to living in a “fly-in” community. The two of them can go backcountry flying, said Sanford, “to remote forestry airstrips where we can land, camp, fish. And it’s so quiet up there in the mountains it’ll actually hurt your ears. You’re a million miles away from civilization.” “I can go right from my home to my destination and come back again.” They can head to Seattle or further afield anytime they want to. No TSA, no connecting flights. Then, there’s “Hot Wings Pizza,” Sanford grinned gleefully. “We don’t get pizza delivery out here. But with an airplane, anything is possible. So what we do is contact the neighbors, who email their pizza orders to Diane, who collects them all and shoots them down to Domino’s online and tells them she wants them delivered to the gate (at the Yakima airport) by the control tower. So I go down there and about quarter to five, here comes two guys in the pizza trucks with a whole stack of pizzas.” Five minutes later, he lands at Falcon Ridge with the pies still piping hot.
Diane works for Yakima Valley Tourism. Sanford claims he’s retired, but still delivers airplanes for clients year-round. He meets a lot of wealthy, successful people. Often, they’re getting close to retirement and want to have some fun. He’s delivered planes from Florida to Boston to Palm Springs, after he flies out one-way on a commercial flight to pick the planes up. Sometimes he asks the owners to fly out with him, and ride back to their homes as Sanford teaches them the ropes from the pilot’s seat. Then, they can take the yoke and help fly their new plane themselves.
Who knows what the Reims will do next. “We’re always looking for the next adventure,” said Diane.