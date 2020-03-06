Twelve heartbeats.
When I learned the meaning of that phrase, my classroom was a local restaurant where I was meeting with a group of backcountry horsewomen. Tracie Nelson, Robin Faulk and Faye Bradford also elaborated on the meaning of “Leave No Trace,” a term I was familiar with.
The women are members of the Yakima chapter of Backcountry Horsemen of Washington. They are involved in helping the chapter focus on education, along with its other activities. The group’s monthly meetings feature speakers on subjects like vaccinations; safety and first aid for humans and animals, including horses and dogs; camping etiquette; and how to be good custodians of the wilderness.
“I get great advice from the whole group,” said Nelson. “The others are very knowledgeable.”
An upcoming meeting will focus on high line knot tying. The practice of tethering the animals to a line fastened high above ground between two trees is one of the basic tenets of wilderness camping with horses.
“We want to help folks at least not do the wrong thing,” Faulk explained. “We stress the importance of having a basic knowledge about safety, trail riding, avalanche awareness.”
As Nelson pointed out, local BCHW chapters are very family friendly and they like to mentor young riders, especially those who may be afraid or have had a bad experience.
“My 12-year-old son goes out with us and everyone is so great to him,” Nelson said. “It has helped him build confidence and he loves listening to the stories. We come from such a variety of backgrounds and sometimes may only have one thing in common — horses.”
Indeed, Nelson, a Yakima Valley native, grew up with horses. Faulk is a Southern California native who has been interested in them since she was a kid. She has been a horse owner since 1976 and moved to the Valley in 2007. Bradford moved to the area following her retirement. She was a long-time city-dwelling horse rider and said joining the local chapter of BCHW after moving here is how she learned about the region’s riding trails.
While horses may be the draw that brings these folks together, their love and respect for the outdoors turns them into a powerful force. Their fundraising efforts allow them to place portable toilets at the popular Conrad Meadows every summer. They work closely with the Wenas Chapter, and undertake cooperative projects with the U.S. Forest Service, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, hikers, snowmobilers, bicyclists, and an independent horsemen’s club out of Ellensburg.
Each official chapter of BCHW is affiliated with Backcountry Horsemen of America. A membership in the state group in turn earns the rider the right to join local chapters. There are more than 30 chapters in Washington. The Yakima chapter meets at Round Table Pizza near Fred Meyer the last Thursday of the month. A social gathering begins at 5:30 p.m., education hour is from 6-7 p.m., and the business meeting starts at 7. Meeting times and contact information for other groups is available at www.bchw.org.
A membership also brings the opportunity to attend training like Bradford did. She is the Yakima Valley chapter Leave No Trace trainer. As such, she helps other riders with the work involved in leaving the wilderness as pristine as when they entered it. A proud moment came when she and Faulk packed in with a work party to help repair a bridge.
“When we rode out a hiker commented, ‘Hey, look — there’s a port-a-pot for horses,’ as we loaded their waste into a pop-up container,” Bradford said. “It’s important for others to see those of us on horses as good custodians.”
Since horses tend to leave large traces, it is not easy to leave nothing behind but it can be done with practice, Bradford said.
Bridge building is just one way BCHW volunteers help to keep the wilderness usable. The group’s website and magazine list numerous upcoming events — from work parties where all equipment is packed in and only non-motorized hand tools are used to a hugely popular annual BCHW Winery Ride in Zillah. What began with several dozen riders years ago has now grown to over 700 participants in 2019.
Also well-attended is the annual BCHW Rendezvous. It will take place March 20 through 22 at the Ellensburg Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend the event which features vendor booths, a used tack sale, demonstrations and contests such as Dutch oven cooking, a crosscut saw contest and an auction.
“You don’t have to have a horse to come camp or potluck with us,” Nelson said. “It’s a great way to be introduced to it, to learn how to protect the wilderness for future generations to use while having a great time.”
Wilderness areas are regions where there is minimal impact from human activity and the land is in a natural state. They can include private property, land owned by the federal or state governments such as National Forests or parks, and they are covered by varying degrees of protection.
There are laws and rules in place for use of much of the backcountry, and there are also guidelines established by groups such as BCHA. One is 12 heartbeats.
Even though work crews can be large, they travel and camp in small groups. Six riders, six horses. Or four riders and eight horses. But not more than 12 hearts, beating together as they trek through the wilderness.
It’s one of the rules that makes it much harder for the next group to know you were there.