If you’ve been in downtown Yakima in the summer months, you’ve seen them. Gorgeous, lush flower baskets hanging from light poles, and spectacular planters on the sidewalks. I always wonder who makes them, how they do it and how they keep them from withering in our blast furnace summers.
So here’s the story behind these spectacular displays — and a few tips that may help you replicate them at home. It all starts with the Downtown Yakima Business Improvement District. That’s a self-assessed fund that downtown businesses and property owners pay into. It’s not officially part of the city budget, but the city administers the funds. The city then contracts with the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY), which uses those funds to buy the plants and flowers, in addition to other downtown beautification services like daily cleaning, trash pickup, graffiti removal and landscaping.
DAY had 285 hanging flower baskets in the downtown area last year. Getting the baskets is the easy part. They’re pre-made and shipped here by Country Garden Nursery in McMinnville, Oregon. The company, owned by Melissa and Joe McLaughlin, started 30 years ago selling retail plants and designing gardens, but their hanging baskets got so popular that’s what they focus on now. They sell to cities across the nation, but individual businesses and homeowners can buy them too.
They use premium annuals, some of which are sold retail under the name Proven Winners. Melissa says they cost more than other varieties but are worth every penny. Some of their favorites are trailing Petunias, Calibrachoa (Million Bells), Bidens, Verbena, Osteospermum, Swan River Daisy, Creeping Charlie and Ivy Geraniums. They’re all varieties that bloom intensely over the whole season and require less deadheading.
In addition to checking weather records and USDA plant zones in areas where they sell, Melissa said she visits the cities in person. “In Yakima we started out with around 20 different kinds of plants and over the course of some August visits, narrowed the list down. Because that’s a tough climate. The wind doesn’t quit and it’s hot, so we narrowed it down to maybe a dozen plants.”
They put a thin layer of burlap in the bottom of the wire frame to hold in soil mixed with a timed-release fertilizer. They poke holes in the burlap and plant the annuals in the sides, put in a layer of soil, then continue adding layers until they reach the top, where they add a few annuals like Marigold, Salvia or Geraniums. If you’re building one at home, “bigger is easier,” said Melissa. “It might cost more but it’s easier to take care of. You can put more food and water in to keep plants healthy throughout season.”
It’s rewarding work, she said. “It’s immensely satisfying. I’ve been on the delivering end, whether it’s cities or individuals getting their delivery — I feel like Santa Claus. It’s just something that makes everybody happy. And if you put them on your front porch, it doesn’t just make you happy — but the people across the street are loving you, too!”
Once the baskets arrive here in Yakima, DAY Operations Manager John O’Rourke and his crew take over, placing them all over the city and making sure the irrigation systems are working. But care and feeding can be a challenge. “We don’t just hang ‘em up and walk away,” he said.
Watering is crucial. The baskets in Yakima have “microtube drip irrigation” and the pots have sprinkler risers. In the hottest part of the year, the water can come on three times a day. Sometimes, despite the best efforts of the crew, the plants wither. But O’Rourke has what he calls a “plant hospice” at home. “I take them home, take the dead stuff out, rebuild them and nurse them back to health with my girlfriend. We did 25 last year. I talk to them,” he grinned.
Now, to the planters. The DAY builds these here in Yakima and Country Garden supplies the bedding plants. There are 270 pots in the downtown area — big round ones that are three feet across, smaller round pots and rectangular ones, many grouped together in twos and threes. In May, it’s time to put the plants in the dirt. The DAY brings 2,400 plants up by trailer from Oregon and crews head out in teams of two, dragging a cart full.
They’ve already stripped out the dead annuals the previous season, except perennials like grasses and lavender. Around the beginning of March they removed the old roots, tilled the soil, broke up the sod and fixed any known irrigation problems.
The pots are dyed cement with holes in the bottom for drainage. Crews fill the bottom with broken cinder block, then a layer of matting to create a weed barrier, then a layer of river rock, then another weed barrier, then soil. “Otherwise, that’s a hell of a lot of dirt. That’s why, when there’s an accident, the pots don’t move very far. They’re heavy,” said O’Rourke, adding that drivers crash into about one pot a year. Fifth Avenue seems to be a trouble spot.
Planting is the fun part, he said, “We start out with a pattern then we get to do our own thing.” His rule of thumb is that each planter should have “a thriller, a filler and a faller.” Volunteers with gardening skills help plant and bring new ideas to the table.
The crews don’t always carry the whole variety of available plants on their carts, in order not to duplicate pots. I caught up with two members of the DAY crew as they were working on their pots, who said they love being out in the sun and get tons of positive feedback. “I love how pretty they look,” said Carey Stanton. “Me and my family pick out our favorite pots every year.” Bobbie Smoot said it’s better than a desk job. “It’s more satisfying. You get to see new progress every year. It’s a new project every time and every day is different.”
A guy in an SUV with a big German shepherd poking its head out the back window honked loudly as he drove by. “We get that a lot,” Smoot laughed. The pots make her feel proud. “All my friends and family say it looks nice. Even strangers recognize us and tell us how great we’re doing.”