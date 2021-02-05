Online dating
Metro Creative

If you do consider

online dating:

  • Do not give out too much personal information online.
  • If you decide to meet, choose a public site where there will be people around.
  • Consider arriving early for a meeting, even parking your car a couple of blocks away, instead of standing right next to your license plate.
  • Do not share a car ride, visit someone’s home or invite a date to your home until you know each other well. Ditto for hikes or picnics in remote locations.
  • Watch for a red flag if any of these safety precautions are not respected.