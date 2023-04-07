“Charcuterie,” taken from French for the cooking of prepared meat products, has come to mean a tasty assortment of foods on a board, ideal for serving with wine.
As someone who considers “hors d’oeuvres” to be a cheese ball surrounded by crackers, I was curious to learn more about this upscale concept for entertaining. In calling around to local deli departments, it was interesting to be told numerous times that the staff had never heard of charcuterie. One suggested she thought it might be “something for a funeral.”
So I guess I’m not alone.
According to the Food Network’s online “Cooking School,” a charcuterie board should include meats and cheeses, to begin. “You’ll want at least one cracker or piece of bread for every slice of meat,” the site recommends. “Extras — pickles, spreads, nuts, fruits — should all be plentiful. It’s OK if they outnumber your meats and cheeses. ...”
Fresh vegetables are another nice addition.
The board itself can be made of wood, marble, slate or ceramic, the site explains. Be sure to check for a label stating that the board is food-safe. A board that measures 16 by 24 inches or even 18 by 32 inches will work well for serving eight to 10 people. Something more like 12 by 18 inches will be better for a group of four to six people. You’ll want to have enough space for sufficient food, but not so much that you overextend the budget to try to fill the board, the site cautions.
So, where to begin on the components? Salami is the first suggestion from deli employees in the know. “You’d be surprised at how many salamis there are,” observed Tonia Kleeschulte, customer service representative at Fred Meyer in Yakima. Prosciutto (cured Italian ham often served in thin slices) and pancetta (salt-cured pork belly meat) are other options.
“The salamis are great because they can be done in cubes or slices,” agreed Jackie Sidmore, deli clerk at Rosauers in Yakima. She also listed pepperoni and ham as meat choices.
When it comes to cheese, there are many choices, depending upon your individual taste: mild to spicy, hard to soft.
Some of the milder choices include colby, Swiss and American, Sidmore said. Pepper jack is spicier. Havarti is mild and creamy. Consider the colors of cheese you select to complement the other food on the board, she recommended. The harder cheeses can be sliced or cubed, and soft cheeses can be accompanied by a spreader or spatula for application to crackers or bread.
Brie is a good, spreadable option, Kleeschulte said. You might also want to experiment with flavored cheese, ranging from onion jack to jalapeño havarti, she suggested.
To complete the spread, add your crackers and/or small slices of bread; fresh fruits or vegetables, from strawberries and grapes to carrot sticks and broccoli; assorted nuts; and/or pickles.
Water crackers are a good choice to go with a mild cheese like brie, for example, because “they don’t have a strong flavor,” while multigrain crackers are “hardier” and can go well with meats and other cheeses, said Luann Heinig, deli manager at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA at 56th and Summitview avenues in Yakima.
Grapes and berries tend to stand up well if the board is left out for a while as guests keep nibbling. However, sliced apples and even some sliced melons may discolor or dry out, she said. Olives, pickles and grape or cherry tomatoes also stand up well.
When preparing a charcuterie board at home, “I always put out hot mustard or honey mustard,” Heinig said, noting that she tends to keep it “very simple. I just put out basic stuff.”
For Iva Foreman, owner of Graze Craze in Zillah, it’s a good idea to add jam — such as a fig or cranberry orange jam, to “balance the fat and salt of the meat and cheese.” Just don’t dump the jam directly on the charcuterie board (as she’s seen beginners do). Place it in a container and be sure to have serving utensils handy, she said.
Also, consider the beverages you’re going to serve, to pair items for your charcuterie board, Foreman said. For example, brie might be a nice accompaniment for white wine, or blue cheese with red wine. If serving beer, you won’t want anything too spicy, she advised.
To help keep prices down, “look for the sales,” said Kleeschulte. Something like salami can be purchased several weeks before your event and will keep beautifully, she noted. The same goes for crackers, bread that you can freeze, canned items and jams.
“There can be a real difference in price,” agreed Heinig. Sometimes it’s more economical to buy a larger package of sliced meat, for instance.
Foreman, whose business specializes in all things charcuterie, will be offering free demonstrations on special touches to make your board even more appetizing.
You could learn how to make salami or strawberries into rose shapes, do “crown cuts” for fruit, fan fruit slices on the board or even make a swan from an apple, at various locations in coming weeks. These include April 15 at the La Pierre Winery grand opening in Zillah and a “Spring Pop-Up” at Camp Cowiche; April 22 for the Spring Barrel event at Hyatt Winery in Zillah; and April 22 at the Yakima Earth Day Fair in Kissel Park. For details, call 509-314-6330.
If the whole idea of making a charcuterie display seems overwhelming, Foreman has that covered, too. Graze Craze will make one for you, with options ranging from a $9 snack cup for one person; to a $90 picnic box that will allow four people to snack; to a $185 balsa wood board with enough food to offer eight to 10 people a full meal or 15 to 20 people a snack. They also offer vegan options. And desserts!
When it comes to charcuterie, “do what makes you feel good,” Sidmore suggested.
“Have fun with it,” Foreman agreed. “Don’t be afraid to experiment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.