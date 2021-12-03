Manufacturing slowdowns and shipping delays can make Christmas shopping a real humbug this year. So, unless you’re counting on Santa to magically whisk all of your gifts down the chimney, consider buying local.
“There’s a sense of pride the local community has in having a product made in our town,” said Jen Trammell, owner of the Rooted in Collective candle company, based in Yakima.
And, on a practical note, she added: “If it’s on the shelves here in town, you have it in hand … immediately!”
Of the dozens of stores, restaurants and other small businesses offering gift options locally, here are 10 ideas for made-in-the-valley merchandise to brighten the season — and make shopping easier:
1Copper Pot Caramels offers quality caramels made in small batches — for gift giving or perhaps an energy boost while making that gift list. The business, now in its 10th year, offers “comfort food” in the form of preservative-free sea salt caramels, chocolate-covered caramels and caramel sauce, said Adrienne Engelhart, co-owner. Prices range from $7.50 for three caramels hand-dippped in chocolate to $10 for an eight-ounce container of caramel sauce. The delicacies are sold at various local shops or can be ordered through the website at www.copperpotcaramels.com. For questions, call 509-426-4697.
2Nana’s Creations by Lynn in West Valley specializes in handmade dolls, crib sets, “soft” books, play food and even matching mother/grandmother and child apron sets. Choices include “a child’s first doll,” a 15-inch cotton flannel doll with a choice of skin tone and hair color, plus pajamas, diapers, miniature blanket and two other outfits, for $55. Soft books are available on a variety of subjects from “The Little Engine Who Could” to baby animals, for $18-$24 each. Sets of play food include fabric fruits, vegetables, cupcakes and even a hamburger kit with all the fixings. The toys can create lasting memories as “a lot of kids remember some of the first special toys they had,” business owner Lynn Kilseimer said. Orders are through the website at www.nanascreationsbylynn.com.
3Oak Hollow Custom Framing Gallery at 5631 Summitview Ave. stocks a variety of local creations in addition to their oil, watercolor and pencil art, plus sculptures, according to owner Doug Emerick. Here, you can find custom wood products such as bowls priced from $100-$200, metal jewelry starting at $15, or perhaps a ceramic bowl in the $40-$50 range or a ceramic mug at $20-$35. If you like glass art, you could consider a colorful glass swirl lawn decoration for about $80 or even a glass wine bottle stopper for $20. For more information, call 509-965-9256.
4Selah Ridge Lavender at 330 Rankin Road in Selah offers “soothing, relaxing” products that have a calming effect when life becomes hectic, said owner Adele Kilseimer. Beginning the business more than two decades ago after she grew lavender next to some roses and “fell in love with it,” Kilseimer now sells products including lavender-scented soaps, clean-burning candles, moisturizing body oil, lip balm and sachets. You can buy an individual bar of soap for $9, or a gift set of soap, candle and body oil for $25, for example. The range of fragrances includes lavender pumpkin spice and autumn fig and lavender. Items may be purchased at a small store on the premises or through the website, www.selahridgelavenderfarms.com.
5Double R Honey Farms, Lower Yakima Valley, with a shop at 306 W. Washington Ave., offers “a little taste of homemade goodness,” said co-owner Laura Schreiner. As an alternative to white sugar, their natural honey comes in assorted flavors, some with a hint of mint, blackberry or even marshmallow. For $5, you can buy a 4-ounce jar of honey, or you can request a gift basket for $25-$40 which includes items such as wooden spoon dippers, a bee-design dish towel, small candle and/or “honey sticks” (straws filled with honey). You can even plan to buy bees next spring and begin making your own honey. For more information, call 509-452-8267 or visit www.doublerhoneyfarms.com.
6Creative Yakima at 2115 W. Lincoln Ave. gives you the chance to make your own ceramic Christmas gift. Attend an evening class, make a reservation to stop by for a project or just walk in. After selecting bisqueware — perhaps an ornament, plate, spoon rest, figurine or bank — allow about two hours to paint. “A lot of moms like to bring kids in to capture their handprints” (on a flat ornament or mug), noted Kelly Stuber, owner. The bisqueware will be fired for you and you can return to pick it up. The studio is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon-6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from noon-8 p.m., and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. Prices range from about $9 for an ornament to $60 for a more elaborate item such as a small, vintage truck with a tree in the back. Visit www.creativeyakima.com or phone 509-952-6617.
7Rooted in Collective candles are sold in local stores or online with order pickup possible at Yakima Shipping Shop. These candles, made of a coconut, soy and beeswax blend, are free of dyes and synthetics, with raw wooden wicks that have a “soft, soothing crackle,” said Jen Trammell. They are “clean burning” and “long-lasting.” Scents span the gamut from holiday combinations (including juniper/balsam/spruce or cranberry/orange/cinnamon /sugar/vanilla) to rotating, year-round fragrances such as Valencia orange/grapefruit/vanilla and fig/spiced honey. They sell for $24 for a nine-ounce size up to about $39 for a 16-ounce candle. For more info and/or to order, visit www.rootedincollective.com.
8It’s All About the Pretzels, based in Moxee, offers a treat for Super Bowl parties or other occasions. Featured on the “Rachael Ray Show,” their specialty product begins as regular commercially produced pretzels. Then, excess salt is removed, the pretzels are “re-flavored,” re-seasoned and re-baked, explained owner Debbie Lindsay. This results in “a savory pretzel with a garlicky, buttery flavor,” she said. The product comes in a six-ounce bag for $5.95 or a 12-ounce bag for $7.95, available at local stores or by visiting www.pretzellady.com.
9The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave., features a choice of four locally made products: goat’s milk soap for sensitive skin, shea butter soap with special moisturizers, a shampoo bar with organic oil, and a bar soap with seeds for exfoliation. “I make the soap with organic oils, with excellent ingredients,” owner Minu Macias said. A customer can buy a single bar of soap for $7.85 or put together a basket with soaps and other products such as lotion, lipstick, a candle, facial cream and/or massage oil, she added. For more info, call 509-972-8504.
10Finally, Inklings Bookshop at 5629 Summitview Ave. in Yakima (509-965-5830) has gift recommendations with a Christmas theme. Anne Zastrow, whose duties include gift buying for the store, recommends two books by local authors. “I’ll Be Yours for Christmas” by Dalyn Weller is a G-rated romance set in the Cascade Range, featuring a couple who help foster children, and selling for $11.70. If you’re one of those organized people who is already planning for next Christmas, Zastrow also recommends “Counting Up to Christmas” by Jennifer Elwood, a 24-day devotional with a reading for each day from the Gospel of Luke, with a price of $19.95.
Just some possibilities to get you started. You’ll save time and uncertainty waiting for those packages from distant locations to arrive. You’ll also find that local merchants — and perhaps even Santa — will thank you.
