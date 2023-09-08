I can sense the eye-rolling right now. Nonalcoholic beer? What’s the point?
Jump to the comments section of any study published on the internet about how alcohol isn’t so great for you and witness an existential fight along the lines of, “Geez, can’t we just enjoy life a little?”
And indeed, why not?
My generation calls it “near beer” – usually with a long, drawn-out sneer and the upturn of one nostril. Seriously, though, what can you do when your schedule for the next day requires a marathon, finishing a hellacious home project, or maybe a kid’s soccer game?
There are many reasons to cut down on your alcohol consumption. Some people just drink socially and love the ritual of drinking but not the after-effects. Others give Dry January or Sober October a try once a year. Still others are looking to cut calories.
And one thing we can all agree on is that the hangovers don’t get any easier the older you get.
Whatever the reasons, drinking alcohol is trending down among young people. The health and wellness trend is growing and the beer industry expects the no- or low-alcohol category to grow to 20% of its total business before long.
“The pendulum has begun to swing the other way," said Chris Swedin, an alum of Grant’s Brewing and now at the helm of his new brewery, Selah Springs Brewing. "Double and triples used to be popular for their high-alcohol content, but now the trend is for a lower-alcohol beer," he said.
"People want to enjoy beer with friends, and feel relaxed, not out of it.”
The first nonalcoholic beers were developed nearly a century ago, during Prohibition, but demand and innovation went flat until growing exponentially in the past few years. According to the Food and Drug Administration, low-alcohol beverages are 3.2%, no-alcohol varieties are .5%, and zero-proof are beverages that mimic alcohol but have no alcohol content.
Whatever your reason for giving NA beer a try, the beer industry has responded by creating a lineup that is as complex as it is deep, and you will certainly be able to find some favorites. NA versions are now available for everything from ales to stouts.
Locally, Wray’s Thriftway has the broadest variety of NA and zero-proof beverages. Ask for an NA option next time at your favorite brewery, and they're sure to have something to offer.
Meantime, here's a quick sampler of what's out there:
Non-Alcohol Varieties (.5% alcohol)
Athletic Brewing seems to have the corner on the NA market so far, due to its variety and wide distribution. In an informal survey among friends, Athletic was the top choice. Athletic is sold in most major grocery stores.
Many breweries have created a hop forward non-alcohol beer that best represents the craft beer proclivities of the West. Lagunitas out of California makes a stellar IPNA. Blue Moon out of Colorado has created an NA version of its Belgian White.
Bend, Ore., is home to several breweries that offer an NA in their regular lineup. Some favorites: NoMo from Crux brewing, N/A IPA from 10 Barrel, Hop Quencher from Worthy Brewing, Black Butte NA from Deschutes Brewery.
Seattle's Fremont Brewing Company makes an NA IPA that won silver in a national competition, and Kit NA from Portland makes Here We Go, a hop forward NA beer that took gold in a national competition.
For those of us who enjoy a down-to-earth, old-school, can of beer, Busch makes a beer simply called Busch NA that nostalgically reminds me of the black and white can simply called BEER. I could see putting a Busch NA in my favorite koozie and having a few laughs with friends.
Beck’s and Clausthaler’s get high marks among friends, and NA Guinness Stout is a standout in an NA field of mostly ales.
Zero Proof
Zero-proofs include some carbonated beverages made with hops to mimic the taste of beer without any of the alcohol — or the calories. HopLark makes a carbonated hop water that is sure to satisfy on a hot summer day. Sunriver Brewing makes Hop Water. Pelican Brewing makes a lineup called SparkleHops, which comes in four flavors. I found each to be refreshing with the bonus of being calorie-free.
Whatever your taste, cheers to finding your favorite NA or zero-proof beverage. Think of how awesome you’ll feel running that marathon the day after that happy hour — or just clearly remembering all the funny things you said at the party last night.
