As gardeners, so often our dream is to grow bigger plants faster. How many times have we stood over balky transplants and threatened, “Just grow, dammit!”
The ancient art of bonsai is all about growth in tiny, controlled increments. Bonsai are living plants, always evolving and never “finished.”
Having the patience of Job can help. After all, if you get it right, a bonsai could live for centuries.
The Japanese word “bonsai” means a plant or tree growing in a container (from bon “basin” and sai “to plant”). Bonsai is not growing dwarf trees. It’s growing miniature versions of full-size trees, using the same species and varieties. Think elms, maples and hornbeams.
Penjing, the Chinese version of bonsai, began around 1000 B.C. The practices arrived in Japan 1,200 years ago. Bonsai quickly took root in a culture already finely attuned to nature and the contemplative values of Buddhism. The first bonsai were wild trees that had been dwarfed by nature, collected and potted. Eventually the Japanese started growing plants of their own, creating the detailed parameters for classically designed bonsai that are followed to this day.
Bonsai attempts to emulate the rugged trees that spring, against the odds, from rocky crevices or wind-blown mountain overhangs. An aged appearance of the trunk and branches, and a weathered character of the exposed roots, is valued. A bonsai should have the same aesthetic appeal of a 300-year-old tree growing in the wild, but at 1/100th scale.
If bonsai reflects the intersection of art and horticulture, a good place to begin an exploration of bonsai in the Yakima Valley is with Delma Tayer. Delma taught English composition and literature, humanities and art history for more than 25 years at Yakima Valley College and served as the director of the Larson Gallery for 15 years. Her abstract paintings of Eastern Washington landscapes hang beside collages she created using Japanese language characters and handmade papers she collected on frequent travels to Japan with her son Steve in the 1970s.
She began planting the hillside below her Selah home in the 1950s, and the splendid gardens she created have been twice featured on the Yakima Arboretum’s Garden Tour.
Delma’s interest in Japanese art and her passion for gardening led her to the relatively newly formed (1981) Yakima Valley Bonsai Society. Given her background as an artist, she thought it was only natural to create her own ceramic bonsai containers. An untrained eye might see a bonsai pot as no more than a vessel to grow the tree in. In fact, the vessel is one of the most important parts of the composition, like a classical work of art mounted in a similarly suitable frame. Delma sometimes used the rice molds she found in Japan as stamps to embellish the wet clay.
The Yakima Valley Bonsai Society continues to thrive. I’ve met many gardeners in my time, but this group may well be the most enthusiastic. Members can barely contain their desire to share their love of bonsai and the lessons they’ve learned along the way with anyone who is interested.
You don’t have to be a Japanese master to do bonsai. According to Robert Beath, “your background comes with you and you use what you already know.” In the beginning, all Robert wanted was a plant he could grow on his desk at work. A bonsai seemed like a possibility. Robert brought his background in theater, “dressing” sets and actors, to bonsai composition. He also brings four of his most prized bonsai with him to Arizona each winter, unwilling to leave them to anyone else’s care.
Kathy Byam has a flair for design and decorating. Four years ago, a friend talked her into attending a bonsai demonstration. Instantly hooked, she drove to Home Depot later that day and purchased a pre-planted bonsai. In four years, her collection has grown to over 50 meticulously cultivated trees in an array of classic forms that she displays in a stunning outdoor gallery. Bonsai are not house plants, and they remain outdoors, even in winter.
Linda Kuntz, long a backyard gardener, also came to bonsai by serendipity. During the pandemic, she picked up a used bonsai encyclopedia at a local thrift store. One look at the photographs convinced her that she wanted to create beauty like that herself, but she would need help. She found the society’s contact information, and has been an avid member ever since.
Angel Garcia composes bonsai through a camera lens, and uses the same design principals to compose a striking bonsai as he does a photo.
It came as no surprise that Mike Sanchez is the society’s president. Mike is a well-known Yakima gardener with perhaps the Valley’s greenest thumb. He used his vast knowledge of ornamental horticulture when he made his first of what would become a collection of 200 bonsai 20 years ago.
Club members assure me that bonsai trees that you pot and grow yourself have a better chance of survival than mass-produced pre-potted trees you can buy.
Yet failures are part of the journey. Robert assured me that “killing trees is the price you pay for learning bonsai.” In fact, Kathy Byam maintains an “ICU and morgue” for the bonsai that may never be ready for her gallery.
One way to find a specimen is to join the group on a “nursery crawl.” Think “pub crawl.” Instead of visiting several pubs or bars, with a drink or two at each one, you’ll visit nurseries. Finding a container-grown tree with a thick trunk possessing character and personality (even better if it’s on clearance) is called “having one on.”
Or you could go on a “dig.” Permits from the U.S. Forest Service allow you remove up to five seedlings. Remember the patience of Job? Several seasons of rigorous pruning are usually needed before a wild tree is ready to even begin the process of bonsai.
Not all plants make good bonsai. To produce a realistic illusion of a mature tree, all parts of the specimen must ultimately be in perfect proportion with the size of the tree. The trunk, branches, twigs, leaves, flowers, fruits, buds and roots must all be considered.
Plants used for bonsai should have small leaves, attractive bark and their trunks must give the illusion of maturity. The trunk should have substance, but be in proportion to the entire tree. Branches lower on the trunk should be the longest and biggest in diameter, with branches growing higher on the trunk becoming successively shorter and smaller in diameter.
In wild trees, the lowest branches are the oldest and longest, and higher branches, having grown more recently, are smaller and shorter.
Lani Black dabbled at bonsai for years, with nothing but failures. When she joined the Yakima Valley Bonsai Society, she learned the critical essentials for creating magnificent bonsai. Their Facebook page has information on meetings, exhibits and workshops. You’ll also find an album of photos taken at recent events.
One look may be all it takes to awaken the bonsai artist in you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.