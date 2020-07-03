Every spring, hundreds of prospective buyers flock to Ellensburg for Trinity Farms’ annual bull sale. But these guests, traveling from across the U.S., aren’t visiting Central Washington to bid on just any type of cattle — they’re visiting to scope out nothing but the best for their own commercial herds.
Trinity Farms started small, and with hard work and dedication, it has grown into one of the largest SimAngus breeding farms on the West Coast.
“People are really liking SimAngus cattle right now, as they have a lot to offer the beef industry,” said Paulette Forman, who owns Trinity Farms with her husband, Mike. “It’s a popular cross to have.”
Mike and Paulette Forman got their start raising cattle in Ellensburg on a bit of a whim. Mike Forman worked for a rental company on Washington’s coast that eventually opened a branch in Ellensburg. Mike worked as a manager for the company, and in 1970 the Formans moved to Ellensburg so Mike could run the branch, before ultimately buying the store. At the same time, the family decided to try their hand at cattle, realizing Ellensburg was an excellent fit for the industry. They purchased 70 acres in 1972.
The Formans bought their current ranch in 1992, and at the same time, they began a partnership with their son Robb. After a trip to Denver with a Simmental breeder, Robb got hooked by the show bug and immediately wanted to buy Simmental cattle to raise and show.
“We’ve just continued to grow from there,” Mike Forman said.
Five years into raising a Simmental herd, the Formans were able to take their very best sire and hand-selected a group of Angus cows from a Black Angus farm. They realized the popularity and demand for the SimAngus hybrid and never looked back.
“The majority of our sales are SimAngus bulls and females,” Mike Forman said. “That’s what people are really hungering for.”
It’s very much a family affair, with Mike and Paulette working alongside their son Robb and his wife, Debbie. Robb and Debbie have four children, two of whom are active in the operation as well. Together with a group of longtime employees, the family manages more than 1,600 acres of pasture for cattle, as well as raising alfalfa and timothy hay.
And year after year, a great deal of attention is paid to the cattle at Trinity Farms, getting them ready for the big show, typically held the first weekend of March.
“We have a very intensive genetic program,” Mike Forman said. “It allows us to use the most advanced technology and to identify superior genetics in the breeds.”
According to Mike, their entire herd is DNA tested. And armed with that knowledge, Trinity Farms can tell you more about their cows than perhaps you could learn about someone in your family.
DNA testing allows Trinity Farms to look at cattle that excel in the traits they are concerned with — characteristics such as calving ease, birth weight, large weaning weights, marbling and ribeye, are all things they look for in great cattle. And as the farm conducts planned mating on their herd, the cows are mated with the best sire to produce the best results.
“It’s all very scientific — much more scientific than many people have thought about,” Forman said. “By holding those values in our herd, when we sell the bulls, they help increase those same values in other herds.”
On the day of the sale, prospective buyers come to scope out the year’s superior options to add to their herd. According to Forman, the goal is to catalog 125 to 135 bulls each sale. During the farm’s 18{sup}th{/sup} annual sale in March 2020, 146 bulls were sold.
For a prospective buyer, adding a bull may mean the beginning of a new business venture in the cattle industry. Or it may be an investment in future crossbreeding to improve the profit of their current business.
The weekend of the sale kicks off on Friday night, welcoming buyers in for a steak feed and a poker tournament. On Saturday, the day of the sale, the Formans plan for about 425 visitors. Guests are welcome to check out the herd in the morning and enjoy lunch on-site before the auction begins. In addition to hosting the live auction, the ranch live-streams it on auction television, allowing buyers from anywhere to bid. Once the sale is over, many take the cattle with them that day, but they can be picked up later in the week or delivered.
According to Forman, the majority of customers come from word of mouth, but Trinity Farms’ reputation extends far past Washington. Sales have drawn customers from Nevada, North Dakota, Michigan and beyond, and they continue to expand their reach with every sale the multi-generational operation holds.
“One of our biggest satisfactions comes from what our customers say,” said Forman. “They say they can’t believe the difference in their calves.”