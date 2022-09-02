As you all know, the Yakima Valley is known for its amazing beers, wines and ciders. In fact, one could argue that our Valley is home to the best craft beverages in the world.
One of the most familiar names among local breweries is Bale Breaker Brewing Co., known for its high quality and hoppy beverages. But I’m not here to tell you about their next IPA. I’m here to showcase two new beverages made by the brilliant minds of the Bale Breaker family that are not made with any hops at all — and both are safe for the gluten-intolerant to consume.
Interested? I thought so.
Read on to learn about what this trusted, innovative family has created — and how they are raising the bar once again for our Washington state craft beverage industry.
Yoxi
The name: Yoxi came from mashing together Yakima and Moxee. Pretty catchy, huh?
The drink: Yoxi is a 4.5% ABV, 100-calorie craft hard seltzer made with real fruit (instead of fruit flavoring like most other hard seltzers on the market). It took the team at Bale Breaker 18 months to concoct this tasty beverage, focusing on using all-natural ingredients and creating unique flavors.
The flavors: The first flavor that the team perfected was their Lime Agave Ranch Water, which was released this past fall in six-pack boxes. The other three flavors (Spicy Mango, Strawberry Citrus and Paloma Ranch Water) were released in 12-can variety packs this spring.
As a consumer who has tasted all four flavors, all I can say is that you really can’t go wrong — each one is a tasty blend of flavors that are perfect after a day on the river or on the trail.
Where: You can snag the six-packs of Lime Agave Ranch Water at Fred Meyer in Yakima as well as a handful of other Fred Meyers east of the mountains. Most of our local independent grocers in town carry the 12-pack variety box. You can also pick up either box (or relax and enjoy a glass) at Bale Breaker’s taproom near Moxee as well as the Bale Breaker Ballard Taproom during serving hours.
Sungaze
The idea: Over a game of golf between some of the Bale Breaker family members and a local family that is a 502 licensed cannabis producer, the idea of Sungaze emerged — and soon became a reality.
After in-depth discussion and business planning, five families created a group to go in 50% with Painted Rooster Cannabis Co. — and thus, Sungaze Cannabis Co. was born.
The drink: Sungaze is the first low-dose cannabis beverage manufacturer in Washington state. With 2.5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD, Sungaze is under 100 calories and contains half the sugar of a soda. It’s a light, tasty nonalcoholic seltzer — and just like Yoxi, it’s made with real fruit.
The why: Because this beverage has only a low dose of THC and CBD, it has opened the door to the “canni-curious,” offering the benefits of marijuana without the side effects of smoking it.
It can offer relaxation, better sleep and be a great alcohol replacement for social gatherings. One can of Sungaze can be equated to one glass of wine, but the effects usually last twice as long as alcohol. And if you’ve had edible marijuana before and are interested in the equivalent, it would take four cans of Sungaze to equal the dose of one edible that you can purchase at a licensed dealer.
The flavors: Sungaze comes in three flavors: Lemon Ginger, Strawberry Citrus and Lime Agave.
Where: Sungaze beverages can be purchased at local Yakima licensed cannabis dealers.
