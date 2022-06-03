Maybe it’s a primal hunter-gatherer instinct. Maybe it’s just two years of frustration building up over COVID restrictions. Whatever the reason, ax throwing is catching on as a new pastime in the Yakima Valley.
On April 1, Tactical Tag in downtown Yakima began offering ax throwing in its 5,000-square-foot basement space.
“It’s a hot phenomenon,” said Kris Froehlich, who along with his wife, Melissa, owns the business. The sport was historically a part of lumberjack competitions. As a pastime for a broader audience, it took a few years to migrate to our area, he said. Then, for a time, folks would drive to the Tri-Cities or another venue to throw axes. Now that it’s in Yakima, this game of skill, which he calls “the new darts,” is growing in popularity among those who want to sharpen their competitive skills.
“We get a lot of date nights,” Froehlich said. Groups of girls and groups of guys also stop by. Bachelor and bachelorette parties have been scheduled around ax throwing. Recently, the staff of a local fruit packing warehouse joined in as a team-building activity.
The basic principle is simple. You stand 12 to 13 feet away from the target, in a stable and comfortable position. Then, you hold the ax (which weighs about 2 1/2 pounds) by the 17-inch wood handle, either in both hands above your head or in one hand over your shoulder. Aiming at a bullseye in the center of 4- by -4-foot cottonwood boards, you let go.
“You don’t need to throw hard. The ax flips end over end when you throw it, in one full rotation,” Froehlich explained. You accumulate points over 10 throws in one game: one point for hitting the outer ring of the bullseye, and increasing points for getting closer to the center, with six points awarded for a hit in the 4-inch round center circle. A maximum of eight points can be earned for hitting a “kill shot,” called beforehand, in the upper left or upper right corner of the target, in a 1 1/2 inch circle.
Throwing lanes are cordoned off with wood and chain link wall dividers, including two targets in each lane. Up to four people can share a lane, at a cost of $100 per lane for an hour of time. Additional participants may be added for an extra charge. The sport is open only for ages 16 and older.
“Even just watching is fun,” Froehlich said.
His customers seem drawn to ax throwing for several reasons.
“It’s a game of skill,” he said, in which participants can clearly measure their improvement. It’s competitive. There is an opportunity to safely and legally release a little aggression and relieve stress. (If someone wanted to fasten a face mask in the center of the target and take aim, he says that would be OK with him.)
And frankly, he added, “there’s an adrenaline rush” as a person handles a sharp object that, were they not controlled as they are at his business, could be dangerous.
“We will be looking at putting together leagues in the future,” Froehlich said. Plans call for weekly competitions, leading to a tournament.
For now, Tactical Tag — which also hosts other competitive games, including laser tag — offers ax throwing from 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. The business is at 315 W. Yakima Ave. For more information, call 509-480-0499.
