It’s after hours at Brewminatti. The wine country sun has set over downtown Prosser; the empty parking spots are now full. The room is full, people seated at tables, the smell of pork tacos and flatbread pizza wafting from the hustle of the kitchen at the back, new Perfect Circle brews pouring from the taps.
It’s a sold-out show tonight, and there’s lively chatter from the crowd, a mostly dark room save for the rope lantern lights above and the glow of the spotlights pointed at the small stage up front in the corner of the room.
Everyone goes silent as two musicians take the stage, then the thump ... thump ... thump of the kick drum starts. It’s a ragtag piece of gear. The paint’s flaked off, and it looks like it rolled down a few hills on its own, then got dragged behind a tour van. To be fair, aside from a broken cymbal or two, it’s the only real drum on the stage.
The rest of the percussion section is made up of overturned five-gallon buckets, milk crates, a cast iron frying pan — and a cafeteria pan for good measure. The sound comes from a hand-held length of chain pummeling away at the pan.
It’s the backbone of Hillstomp.
Soon the Mississippi hill country blues come grunging in, grunting through the room at a frantic pace. Guitarist and singer Henry leans forward in his chair, metal slide on his index finger working the strings with a ba-wang ba-wang wang. Leaning forward more and spitting into the shiny grill of the Fin, a red glow burns from the vintage mic like a dragon breathing fire out the front of a 1940 Buick Special.
Two men on stage play at a rapid pace. Close your eyes and it sounds like twice that many, but it’s get-up-and-dance music. There’s something about this intimate venue, however, that keeps everyone seated, eyes glued to the stage, clapping and stomping along, focused only on the performers.
It’s noticeably different than other Hillstomp shows, and after a gospel ballad the band pauses:
“We’re so used to having the crowd standing, everyone packed against the stage dancing, so this is a different experience,” Henry announces. “So we normally don’t get to play that song, and when we do, 50% … no … 65% … no … 85% of the time we feel like we’re playing it to ourselves. But not tonight. Tonight we felt you guys in the song with us, and that’s a special kind of magic all of its own.”
It’s a magic that’s created by Marty and Lenee Taylor, owners of Brewminatti. It’s a labor of love running a music venue, a café, a restaurant, roasting coffee, brewing beer.
But everything they do is from the heart and it shows in the space they’ve crafted, one that brings an unparalleled level of respect and attention to artists and their music.
The venue has developed a reputation among musicians and consistently attracts high-level performances to the small Lower Valley town. Names like John Doe, Jesse Dayton, Albert Cummings — these artists’ signatures are scrawled on the walls behind the stage, their concert posters hanging as a border around the top of the room.
It helps that this room sounds great, too. Too many bars and restaurants throw up a stage and when the amps turn on the waves bounce off every surface into a jumbled mess of ear-piercing noise.
It’s much different here. Brewminatti’s done a great job treating the room, acoustic foam on the ceiling, sound panels on the walls. There are no feedback squeals and even at volume the sound is clear. It helps during the day as well, when the room functions as a café, comfy couches around a fireplace to chat or read a book, smell the fresh-roasted Sumatra brewing, grab a sandwich for breakfast or lunch.
Back on stage, drummer Johnny “Buckets” put down his washboard and spoons to duct-tape the tambourine back onto a kick pedal on the floor. The bungees are off the five-gallon as well. It’s sliding off the milk crate, but he’s swapping out for a guitar now. Still seated behind his kit, he digs into the strings, turns and raps into the green bullet on his right.
Henry’s up front, his Ferrari trucker hat knocked off while switching from his banjo. His hair’s wet with sweat pushed up in the air and he’s got a megaphone in hand, high above his head, CB mic keyed at his lips.
The crowd’s had all the sitting they can take and a group has carved out a space up front. The ladies are dancing, the rest of the room clapping and stomping their feet, slapping the table. Everyone’s all in, and calls for an encore are answered as the band comes down off the stage and into the crowd for one last song.
And like that, it’s a wrap.
