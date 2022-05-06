After a couple of wild years and an unprecedented (are we still using that word?) April snowstorm, I think we’re finally rounding the proverbial corner. I’ve been saying that for two years now, but as the sun shines brightly and my tulips bloom regardless of that April snow, my hope is that lingering evenings on the patio are in our very near future.
The spring season always seems to bring about a number of opportunities to host gatherings. Between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, graduations and the inevitable baby showers, bridal parties and just plain old get-togethers, spring tends to be busy, fun and if done right, delicious as well.
Our friends told us about the asparagus patch growing in their backyard. They’ve had the patch a couple of years now and often wander outside to see if there’s enough for dinner. There almost always is, even despite that rogue snowfall.
Across the Valley, farmers markets, fruit stands and CSAs are stocking up on local asparagus. It seems to be one of the first vegetables ready to enjoy in the spring and a subtle cue that our hardworking Valley has officially woken up from its winter slumber. After asparagus come greens and onions, and after that it’s berries, cherries and all too soon we’ll be deep in harvest season again.
Before asparagus slips past for another year, it seems only right to take advantage of using it in as many interesting ways as possible. This easy appetizer is the perfect dish to offer up at any number of spring gatherings you might be attending this season.
Crisp asparagus is nestled in sharp, flavorful Beecher Flagship Cheese on a flaky, decadent puff pastry dough. The combination is rich and delicious while somehow staying light. Even better, this recipe is as quick and easy to put together as it is beautiful and tasty.
• 1 sheet store-bought puff pastry, thawed
• 1 pound asparagus spears
• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 1/2 cups shredded Beecher Flagship cheese
• 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
• Kosher salt and black pepper
• 1 egg, beaten
Thaw puff pastry in the refrigerator overnight or leave out on the counter for about an hour before working with the dough.
When you’re ready to make this recipe, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. On a lightly floured surface, gently roll out puff pastry, smoothing out any cracks or uneven edges. Transfer to baking sheet.
With a sharp knife, gently score the dough 1 inch in from the edges to create a rectangle. Using a fork, pierce the puff pastry inside the rectangle in half-inch intervals. Bake puff pastry for 10 minutes until it begins to puff but does not take on any color. After the 10 minutes, remove the pastry.
Wash and pat dry the asparagus and trim the woody stems. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and a sprinkle of kosher salt and black pepper. Grate Beecher Flagship cheese. Layer the cheese inside the rectangle formed in the puff pastry. Gently layer the asparagus over the cheese in an even layer, tucking the asparagus tightly. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
In a small bowl, beat an egg with a small splash of water. Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash along the edges of the pastry. Bake in the 400-degree oven for an additional 12-15 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and the asparagus is fork tender.
Remove and allow to cool for about 5 minutes before transferring to a platter and cutting into 12 small squares.
Don’t feel obligated to use Beecher cheese. Fontina, Gruyere or a creamy havarti would all be lovely additions to this recipe. Use whatever cheese you prefer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.