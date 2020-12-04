What would you like Santa to bring you for Christmas? For starters, we’d all like an end to the pandemic — and perhaps world peace. However, as this unprecedented year draws to a close, community leaders from throughout Yakima offered a few more specific ideas of what they’re hoping for this Christmas …
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers would like to see the valley approved for Phase 3 in pandemic guidelines so that “we could open up City Hall and take public comment at meetings again.”
She’d also like to “make significant progress on the mill site, because of the economic development and opportunity it will bring into our city.” On a lighter note, Byers hopes that Santa will bring her “a new pair of winter boots to walk in Kissel Park when it snows.” And she adds that she’s been hinting to her husband for “about the last eight years” that she’d really like some snowshoes, but no luck yet.
Monsignor John Ecker,
pastor of St. Paul Cathedral and vicar general of the Catholic Diocese of Yakima, also would like to see us move forward in easing pandemic restrictions. “I would hope that we could have a restoration of full parish life that’s subdued during the pandemic,” he said. He’s wishing for “a semblance of total and full participation in the liturgy.” On a more personal note, Ecker’s hoping it will soon be “safe and smooth to travel on vacation to Hawaii,” especially to his favorite destination of Oahu. He doesn’t have much interest in other material gifts. “There’s no THING I need or want,” he said.
James Parks,
who was interim president of the Yakima County NAACP at press time, agreed that there were no material things he wanted Santa to bring. “I’m looking out for the small people,” he noted. “I would like to see the greatest country on the face of the earth have some empathy for the little people in the world.” A former serviceman, Parks said that he is “thankful for being American.” This season, he is asking, “What can we do together? There has to be something that we can come together to do.” His only personal wish is that, “I’d like to see that I can maintain my health so I can keep raising my grandkids.”
Chief Aaron Markham
of the Yakima Fire Department did think of one present he’d really like to receive. “On a personal note, I’ve been contemplating over the past year or more a side-by-side UTV, like a Polaris Ranger,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s something I’ll have to buy for myself for Christmas,” he admitted, adding that if Santa DID drop one by, however, that would be great. “On a more serious note, I wish for some stability within the city and county as far as the economy and revenue that supports the Fire Department and the local businesses,” he said.
And 2020, he said, “has been a crazy year … it’s really unfortunate that so many businesses had so much lost revenue.”
Luz Bazan Gutierrez, founder and administrator of the Yakima Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, had a fanciful idea: “I would like to have the three Wise Men come to me for Christmas,” she said. “It would provide needed information for all as to who they were, people of color, and the role they played in the development of the world.” After living through months and months of the pandemic, Gutierrez also had a personal wish: “More than anything, I’d like to see my children.” They live everywhere from Texas to Portland and Seattle, she said, and she has not seen them since the pandemic began.
Verlynn Best, CEO/president of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, immediately thought of her 8-year-old granddaughter when she considered Christmas wishes. The child was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and “she’s so brave,” Best said. “If I could have something wrapped up under the tree, it would be a cure for childhood diabetes … for her and for every child,” she said. On a lighter note, “I hit 65 and I might consider a facelift,” Best said with a laugh.
Jennifer Bliesner, president of the Yakima Rotary Club, also had a creative answer. “Santa is most likely a member of the Rotary Club of the North Pole because he’s a philanthropist and a business professional,” she said, “so I believe he’d leave behind goodwill and better friendships in the Yakima Valley.” Personally, she added, “I hope that Santa leaves behind some fresh snow up at White Pass so that we can ski as a family.”
Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell also had a health request for Santa. “My wife has been suffering from health issues for a number of years,” he said. “I’d like to see Santa bring her good health.” As an after-thought, he added, “She also could use a new car.” Regarding the community, Udell said that he’d like to see “some goodwill sprinkled all over our law enforcement leaders so we can work really well together — on common drug and gang issues.” As for himself, “I always appreciate a nice, new cowboy hat,” he said.
The Rev. Bill Williamson of Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima would particularly like for Santa to look out for those who are homeless and not in shelters this Christmas. His wish is that “those who are sleeping on the streets would have something warm like a nice warm wool blanket.” He also hopes that Santa will buy gift cards in the Yakima Valley to “support local businesses.” As for himself, Williamson couldn’t think of anything material he’d like to have. “As long as I’ve got a place to live, food, my family, I’m good,” he said.
Ron Anderson, Yakima County commissioner, wants “to see this community and our country get back to being able to go out and enjoy life on an everyday basis.” It would be wonderful to once again be able to travel, to enjoy the beauty of the nation and the county, to go to theaters and museums, he said. On a personal note: “I just want to be able to go someplace for more than two days, without work,” he said. Santa might also be interested to know that Anderson would like to have time and all of the tools he needs to pursue his hobby of woodworking. (The elves might need some help with projects about now.) He’d also like to get back out into nature and pursue his interest in photography.
Here’s to a merry Christmas for one and all, and a wish that Santa will bring each of you your heart’s desire.