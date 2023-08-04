I am old enough to remember when The Distillarium first opened in July 2021. Some girlfriends and I went there to try out the food and the cocktails.
I didn’t know what to expect, other than cocktails with a bourbon and whiskey base. I stepped inside and detected a modern steampunk and slightly whimsical vibe. Dark gray walls, smooth wooden tables and the QR code sign in the menu, beckoning patrons to scan it for the menu.
My first visit there made me rave about the place, calling it a well-kept hidden gem in the Yakima Valley. Fast forward to today, when now you need to make reservations in advance to get a good table — it’s that packed!
In a world full of bars, dive bars, wineries and breweries, it can be tough to stand out in the crowd. The Distillarium has done the legwork, paid their dues, and woven their own path to become a popular place for locals and out-of-towners to land.
The chief mixologist at The Distillarium is Jessica Bacon. She’s in charge of selecting the cocktails for the bar menu. Jessica carefully studies which flavors are trending each season, and once she gets a feel for the flavors she wants to blend with the distillery’s brewed liquor, she uses her magic to craft beverages that are truly unique.
When you first meet her, Jessica appears laidback and chill, and almost as mysterious as the beverages she creates for the menu. With concoctions like “Trickle My Tastebuds” and “Pineapple Firecracker,” Jessica has helped put The Distillarium on the map.
Not to be outdone with art-inspired cuisine is Chef Charlie. He is a man of few words, but he is firing off “bars,” as the kids say. One look at the beautiful food he produces makes me think, “Michelin star” could be in the cards for him. Don’t take my word for it — read the Yelp reviews when you get a chance.
The creative minds behind The Distillarium are Ken and Isabel Martin, who moved to the Yakima Valley all the way from Texas. Distillery expert Austin Hallford ensures each barrel of whiskey, bourbon, vodka, brandy and moonshine gets aged to perfection in the rickhouse and warehouse. Ashley Rasmussen is the general manager, and she makes certain that each guest feels welcomed and well taken care of.
The Distillarium tells artful Yakima Valley-flavored stories with its food and drinks. Barkeeper Jessica says she changes up the beverage menu every season and uses fresh ingredients found in the area.
Being locked up during the COVID years made me appreciate “experiences” more. Now, when I go to a restaurant, venue, or dinner party, I love to come away feeling like I had a memorable experience. You can enjoy your food and beverages out on the patio during the summertime. They have a space for you to play cornhole, too. Going on a first date? I say that you can see what kind of person you are on a date with by what they order at The Distillarium.
Do they order the lime crema and spicy aioli drizzled White Cheddar Nachos? That means they like to appear responsible and practical, but they are hiding their wild side! It could have something to do with the story of the queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños hidden underneath those tortilla chips.
Do they order a Pineapple Firecracker? Whether they order it as a mocktail or full-blast with the straight rye whiskey, they are bright and bubbly on the outside but deep down, they crave livin’ on the edge.
(I only know these things because that’s what I ordered and I know me pretty well.)
I have tried a few things on the menu that blew me away, the first of which was the Chicken & Waffle Sliders. There must be something about the artful fusion of maple syrup with sugar-pearl Belgian waffles and the seasonings that Chef Charlie puts in the fried chicken … let’s just say there was a party in my mouth. I’ve also tried the nachos, which look like a Picasso painting on a plate. The drinks are like impressionist paintings, with the glass being the canvas. The mixologist and head chef are the paintbrushes that wield masterpieces for each customer, like me, who comes through the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.