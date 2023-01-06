WORD ON THE STREET SAYS …
Word on the street is that Zillah has the new hot spot place to eat.
If you’re not down for cooking anything but want something posh or just tasty to eat or serve at your next party, listen up. In a moment, I will regale you with details about the food at Graze Craze. But first, let me share the story behind the chef and owner, Iva Kilgren.
GRAZE CRAZE CATERING IN ZILLAH
Graze Craze is a charcuterie shop that opened in December 2022. It’s not exactly a restaurant; it’s a catering service that takes phone orders, online orders and even walk-ins if you want to order to-go boxes. I became a huge fan of the food when Iva dropped off a board of her food at my office to promote her new business and show off some samples. I was impressed with the array on the charcuterie board and that the tray was made from recycled palm tree leaves. The very next day, I was chatting with a friend in Yakima at a party and they told me their sister had just ordered a to-go box from Graze Craze the day before. Word certainly gets around!
WHO IS IVA KILGREN?
At first glance, Iva Kilgren might not look like a powerhouse to be reckoned with, but she definitely is. Her story is truly that of one who “started at the bottom, now we’re here,” as the kids (and actor/singer/rapper Drake) would say.
Iva’s childhood was rather tragic. She grew up in Tacoma, and after losing her beloved father in the Gulf War, her mom, suddenly a single mother, turned to alcohol and drugs. Iva was just 6 years old when all of this happened.
In high school, Iva entered a culinary program. She says a one-day internship at Harbor Lights seafood restaurant in Tacoma changed her life. At age 17, Iva began taking various jobs in the restaurant industry, including a stint at Red Lobster and other restaurants.
After graduating from high school, Iva began working in high-end restaurants and learned everything she could about wine. She became an expert at wine tasting and recommending the right foods to pair with each type of wine.
She got married at an early age, had three children (including twins), and was divorced by the time she was only 23. What kept Iva going through all of these overwhelming challenges? Her high school culinary school background, “paired” with therapy and a strong sense of self. She had to quickly learn how to be financially independent while providing a loving home environment for her small children.
Soon, she helped open a tasting room in Kirkland, which served her well when she began working at Kana Winery in downtown Yakima.
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS DON’T MEAN QUIET ENDINGS
Iva remarried in 2015. After she and her new husband, Tim, had two kids of their own, they bought some land and moved to Granger to raise their family of seven. They built a house, began a sizable vegetable and fruit farm and created a tasting room they named Tiva Gardens. (Get it? Tim and Iva).
Iva also began working as a midwife to help support their family as Tim continued his career as a primary school teacher in the Upper Valley. But she still yearned for an opportunity to put her wine degrees to good use. (She graduated magna cum laude with a viticulture and enology degree and is the first person in her family to graduate from college.)
Iva attributes the generosity of their next-door neighbors, Ken and Sandy, for providing emotional support and business guidance for her family’s business endeavors.
LET’S TALK ABOUT THE FOOD!
When Iva discovered Graze Craze, a franchise retail shop that offers catered charcuterie boards, she and Tim saw a wonderful (and hopefully lucrative) opportunity to provide nearby Lower Valley wineries, businesses and local residents with catered and curated foods that pair well with our fabulous Yakima Valley wines. These tasty foods include fine cheeses, fruits, nuts, breads, meats, chocolates, small cakes and various vegetables.
WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR IVA KILGREN’S GRAZE CRAZE?
Iva’s ultimate goal is to create generational wealth for her children and to inspire would-be business owners that look like her to pursue their dream.
So far, I would say that she is well on her way. Since opening her shop last month, Iva is already seeing her new business take off. She now has a staff of three. They prepare incoming food orders as she continues pounding the streets to market her new business. She’s hoping to expand her new business and open Graze Craze locations in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
I caught up with Iva on a Saturday, when she was busy delivering a huge catered tray to a private home in West Valley. I had begged her to allow me to meet up with her as she made the delivery so I could take pictures of her delivering her food. It was snowing that day and she had her adorable 1-year-old daughter on her back in a baby sling as she delivered.
Her customer was gracious enough to allow me to photograph Iva as she dropped off the food on the doorstep. I’m a weirdo, so I will meet up with you in the sun, snow, freezing rain — you name it. Anything for the story!
MY FAVORITE FOOD ITEM
I have been lucky enough to enjoy the “Gone Crazey” charcuterie tray and the “Keto Grab and Graze.” I just about demolished the goat cheese, hummus, grapes and artisan bread. Graze Craze offers catered trays for events and parties and to-go boxes for lunch on the run. Vegan, keto and vegetarian options are available as well.
I think Iva Kilgren’s story is inspiring (and nutritious)! Iva has never let being a busy mom, wife and friend stop her from reaching her goals. She has overcome personal tragedies and turned those lemons into ... well, charcuterie boards!
WEBSITE: www.grazecraze.com/zillah-wa
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/GrazeCrazeZillah
LOCATION: Graze Craze is at 616 Railroad Ave. in Zillah.
CONTACT: Call 509-314-6330 seven days a week for pickup, takeout, phone and online orders, or walk-ins. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Closed on some holidays.
