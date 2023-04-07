It is truly an exciting time to be a foodie in Yakima. New restaurants are popping up all over the place, including downtown on North First Street.
Here’s one: Have you seen Geet Indian Cuisine? I love Indian food almost as much as I love Italian food, so I had to find out all about the owner, Varinder Jit Kaur.
When I tell you that all I need is one bite of food to fall in love with a restaurant, I mean it. All it took for me was one bite of the butter chicken, basmati rice and garlic naan at Geet, and I was hooked.
WHO IS VARINDER JIT KAUR?
Varinder is a powerhouse to be reckoned with. She says she grew up as a little rebel in her hometown of Batala, Punjab, India. Her mother had traditional dreams for Varinder, yet her doting father nurtured her independent spirit from birth. She says he always supported her headstrong personality and ambitions.
COMING TO AMERICA
Her father moved to the west side of Washington state to seek a better life for his family, and he was eventually able to bring his wife and kids to America in 1992. Varinder says it was hard to be a 19-year-old, leaving behind her studies toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and being whisked away to a country where she had to leave behind family, friends and everything she knew.
Her family had to adapt to the rainy Washington state climate, learn American culture, and figure out which side of the street people drive. Not to mention she didn’t know any English at all. Varinder says she learned how to speak English by watching a lot of American television.
“I remember bingeing a lot of ‘Growing Pains,’ too!” she said with a laugh. I asked her if she had a crush on Kirk Cameron back then (like me) and she laughed out loud and emphatically told me, “No way!”
Varinder had many struggles in her young adulthood. She was in an arranged marriage that ultimately did not work out. She faced life as a single mom of young children for 15 years, and she says if it weren’t for her older brother and her sister-in-law providing emotional support and a place to live while she got back on her feet, she would not have made it through those turbulent times.
Once her children were grown, she was able to focus on romance again and remarried when she found love with Gurtej Singh, a gentleman who lived on the west side as well.
Varinder and Gurtej operated a limo service company but business came to a halt during the COVID pandemic. To make ends meet, her husband became a long-haul trucker. During his travels, he fell in love with Central Washington and told her, “It feels like home.” He asked her to move to the Yakima Valley with him and start the next chapter of their lives.
AFTER COVID: A NEW START IN YAKIMA
It was actually Varinder’s son who gave her the push she needed to say yes to moving to Yakima. Her son was on active duty with the National Guard at Joint Base Lewis McChord near Tacoma. When he changed careers and enlisted as a Green Beret, he encouraged her to make a new start, too — in Yakima.
Last July, Varinder decided to follow her own path in business and opened up her own restaurant. Fast-forward to today and we find Varinder making new friends in Yakima every day and getting to know other members of the Valley’s Sikh community.
WHAT’S THE BUZZ ABOUT GEET INDIAN CUISINE?
When you walk into Geet, you will be warmly greeted and welcomed to dine inside a sophisticated place. Varinder is a dedicated worker who isn’t above helping out with any job in her restaurant. She even pitches in behind the bar.
And yes, that means she’s looking for a bartender — “I only know how to make a handful of drinks and most of them are only mocktails!” Varinder said with a big smile. But she never shies away from a challenge: “It gets me going!” she said.
Evidently she’s got a good idea for talent. She says she got lucky about four months ago when she scored her new chef, Swapnil G., who has worked in seven-star restaurants and aboard cruise ships.
Word is still getting out to Yakima Valley locals about how amazing Geet’s Indian food is, and Swapnil G. is one of the reasons the food is so refined and mouthwatering. His resume includes working at Taj Hotels Resort & Spa (a chain of seven-star luxury hotel resorts) in Goa, India, for years. He was also a top chef for Carnival Cruise Lines. Varinder discovered him through contacts with mutual friends while he was living in Kent.
WHAT TO TRY AT GEET INDIAN CUISINE
Varinder plans to host themed food nights, like chaat, vegetarian, Indian Street food, and Tandoori. She also wants to start Sunday brunches in the upcoming weeks to bring in new customers. She wants customers to try everything on the menu (ha!), but especially the Sesame Tossed Lasooni Gobi, a dish of garlic and sesame tossed crispy cauliflower. I highly recommend the butter chicken and garlic naan, but I can’t wait to try the Tandoori.
HOURS OF OPERATION
Geet Indian Cuisine is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery via GrubHub. The restaurant is at 1219 N First St. and it’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. That’s right — seven days a week.
Before I began to inhale bites of flavorful saffron steamed rice and a spice level 3 curry (the spices go up to level 5), I asked Varinder what her guilty-pleasure foods are. (I also began to wonder why my Indian rice dishes never seem to taste this good.)
“Oh, sweets are my guilty pleasure!” Varinder exclaimed.
Same, Varinder, same. And by sweets, I mean the delicious treats at Geet Indian Cuisine.
