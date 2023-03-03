I am so excited to be back this month to share another foodie column with you. Since our last visit, I have been busy exploring the many delicious restaurants in the Yakima Valley.
I’ve enjoyed the monster burrito at Nino’s Mexican Grill (which seems to get bigger each time I eat there). I celebrated the month of January with a girls’ night out at E.Z Tiger and ordered my usual, the Shrimp Pad Thai.
Whenever I dine somewhere and especially enjoy the food, I always tell the server to “give my compliments to the chef.” But there’s one hidden gem of a restaurant where the chefs actually come out of the kitchen to give compliments to their patrons: Eats & Elixirs.
EATS & ELIXIRS RESTAURANT & BAR IN YAKIMA
I have been to Eats & Elixirs for brunch twice, and both times I was wowed by the menu, the drinks and the tasty delights to my palette. I was even lucky enough to be invited as a guest judge for one of their Bite Club cooking competitions. That was a dream come true!
If you haven’t eaten at this restaurant and bar before, I think you’ll enjoy the experience. When you step inside, the vibe is friendly, warm, welcoming and upscale. You are likely at some point during your meal to be greeted by one of the owners, who will stop by your table and give you a personal welcome and thank you for your business.
I consider Eats & Elixirs to be a haven for hot date nights and friends’ nights out. This eatery would be nothing without the hardworking staff behind the scenes, all the way from the co-owners to the chefs in the kitchen. Let me share with you one of those involved behind the scenes, and you may already be familiar with her name: chef Julie Kirchhoff.
WHO IS CHEF JULIE KIRCHHOFF?
She describes herself as “shy,” but her closest friends and roommates describe Julie Kirchhoff as “engaging, bubbly.” She definitely comes across as someone who is filled with a lot of genuine joy, but that hasn’t always been the case. Julie has experienced periods of life that have included a traumatic early childhood, teenage setbacks, young adult inner troubles and unexpected geographical moves that have shaped her into the role model she is today.
When Julie was young, she and her sister were adopted from Korea in 1984. The couple who adopted her eventually planted their family roots in Kansas, where the young girls were raised.
In high school, Julie was athletic, but physical injuries caused her to pivot from pursuing athletic scholarships to operating in college ministry and taking a job at a deli. Working at the deli gave Julie the opportunity to see that she was highly skilled in restaurant prep work.
Getting a bachelor of arts degree and graduating from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school led Julie to a life working in restaurants for over a decade in Portland, but eventually she burned out. She will readily tell you that working in the restaurant industry is not for the faint of heart, and living in Portland was an eye-opening experience after her sheltered childhood in Kansas. Julie found herself feeling overworked and not liking the person she was turning out to be.
After a friend invited her to move away from Oregon and come live with her family in the Yakima Valley in 2017, Julie made the move. It wasn’t long before she began to feel a positive and happy shift in her mood and outlook on life.
She discovered the thrills of gardening, made healthier food choices, and cherished belonging to a new church, where she soon met her future co-partners in food, Tenielle Niles and her husband, Shawn Niles, also known as “The Fat Pastor.”
Teaming up with Chef Gilbert Kalombo, his wife, Beth, and the Nileses was life-changing for Julie. They created a new restaurant in Yakima called The Lab, which in time has become Eats & Elixirs. Julie also became culinary director for Urban Kitchen, a culinary program for Yakima Valley youth.
WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR JULIE KIRCHHOFF?
The COVID pandemic put Urban Kitchen on pause, but Julie is so excited to get the restaurant training program back up and running very soon. In the meantime, Chef Julie looks forward to watching the food culture grow in the Yakima Valley.
When she first moved here, she quickly noticed the lack of diversity in food cultures available in restaurants but says the scene is quickly changing, and that makes living here exciting. Her guilty-pleasure foods are birria tacos, burritos, and Asian food that she enjoyed at the recently closed Seoul Teri-House.
PARTING WORDS OF ADVICE FROM CHEF JULIE
“Support local businesses!” she says with an infectious smile. “I want people to feel taken care of, seen and known.”
What precious life advice, indeed. Thank you, Chef Julie, for choosing to live here and for sharing your culinary gifts with us in the Yakima Valley!
Eats & Elixirs is at 910 Summitview Ave., next to Rite Aid. They’re open from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. until closing Fridays. They serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, dinner from 5 p.m. until closing on Saturdays. They’re also open from 5-9 p.m. Mondays. Reservations are recommended. They are closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO TRY NEXT AT EATS & ELIXIRS
Hot Trini Chicken & Waffles for brunch and the Spicy Pineapple Margarita drink (as seen on the Netflix show “Best Leftovers Ever”).
Visit them online at www.eatsandelixirs.com.
