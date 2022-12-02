WHAT IS THIS FOODIE COLUMN ABOUT, ANYWAY?
I love to read food and restaurant reviews like some people love to read comic books. My foodie column will try to dig deeper into the lives of the chefs behind the Yakima Valley’s restaurants. I want to know what makes them tick, who their inspirations were, and what continues to motivate them to elevate their menus to the next level.
In the column’s debut here, I chose to highlight one local chef whose story I find inspirational and delicious.
A&B NATIVE AMERICAN CUISINE IN TOPPENISH
They call him Travis Lucky Bob. He is a 44-year-old Yakama Nation Native with an infectious laugh. As of late, Travis has become something of a newly famous Yakima Valley restaurateur after a lifetime of hard times and getting his “stuff” together. He has spent the past two years cultivating and nourishing a restaurant dedicated to his Indigenous culture, A&B Native American Cuisine in Toppenish.
I discovered my love for Indian tacos when I attended my first powwow in Toppenish in 2015. Being a Southern belle transplant from Tennessee, I had never heard of frybread before, nor experienced Indigenous culture firsthand. I give A&B Native American Cuisine’s food a big thumbs up!
WHO IS TRAVIS LUCKY BOB?
Travis Lucky Bob is not shy about telling you that he previously served some time in prison. Turning things around from the foolish mistakes of his past has made it extremely difficult for him to find steady and gainful employment because of his felony record. He has been turned down for many jobs that would have helped him find better housing and a better lifestyle for his wife and kids.
But Travis has not let his disheartening situation keep him down. He uses his story to show others that with faith and a deep belief in self, one can change a lifetime of crime into a beautiful, sober and honest way to live. He hopes that his story will inspire youths in the community to do the same.
HE’S NOT GIVING UP
There have been many times where Travis and his wife, Drea, have wanted to throw in the towel with A&B Native American Cuisine. Obstacles always seem to throw themselves in their path, but what inspires me about Travis’ story is that he isn’t giving up on his foodie dream.
Rising inflation has taken a harsh toll on Travis’ efforts to run a successful restaurant. Ingredients and building overhead expenses are getting costly for his humble and small restaurant. He says he has learned to pivot to stay afloat.
He is determined to make his restaurant work because he knows it’s the best way to become an inspiration to his kids and wife.
Travis Lucky Bob is a firm believer in no matter how tough times may be in his personal and professional life, he always gives back to his Indigenous community. He has been known to donate food to elders and homeless living on the Yakama Nation reservation.
LET’S TALK ABOUT THE FOOD
Travis has different options for frybread in his restaurant. He calls them “NDN Tacos.” His motivation to elevate his menu stems from recognizing the need to adapt his menu to bring in more customers.
He says he learned the recipe from watching his family. He and his wife, Drea, taught themselves how to make frybread from scratch so that they could share their delicious cultural cuisine with the world.
WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR A&B NATIVE AMERICAN CUISINE?
Travis hopes to purchase a food trailer and expand his restaurant to a location in the Tri-Cities and get his NDN Taco food truck into more spaces. He has a Facebook group for fans of his food, simply called A&B Native American Cuisine.
His connections with YouTube and #NativeTok Instagram influencers have helped him see that his restaurant dream has the capacity to become a national sensation. I believe it is past due for the world to see, taste and experience the yummy frybread foods and desserts from our Indigenous brothers and sisters.
It is worth the drive to experience the culinary delights of Travis Lucky Bob’s NDN Tacos. The restaurant also serves NDN Tacos, frybread burgers, “Rez Dogz” and frybread desserts. Visitors come from all around Washington state just to eat there as word spreads about the delicious food served at A&B Native Cuisine. Travis and Drea do not take this for granted and they are grateful for all of the emotional support from their foodie fans. This helps to keep their restaurant going on those tough days when business gets a bit slow.
MY FAVORITE MENU ITEM
My favorite menu item from A&B Cuisine is the NDN Taco Supreme. It comes with homemade frybread loaded with chili with kidney beans and taco meat, sour cream, lettuce, nacho cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, guacamole and jalapeños. You can customize your taco anyway you like.
One last note: Travis Lucky Bob insists that “frybread” is all one word! Don’t misspell it!
“A&B is a Native American-owned family business proudly named after our mothers who have inspired us to work hard and give back to our community,” Andrea “Drea” Moore says.
A&B Native Cuisine is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 208 S. Toppenish Ave. in Toppenish. You can call in your order at 509-314-6215. They are also available on DoorDash.
Their latest menu creations are the Uncle Burger and Cinnamon Frybread Bites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.