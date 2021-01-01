The new year is finally here, putting 2020 in the rearview and ushering in all the potential that comes with 2021.
As the beginning of January hits, it’s hard to avoid the discussion of resolutions. For many, it’s all about eating healthier. For others, it might be to achieve a specific professional goal or to get more organized. Among the top resolutions often discussed as the new year rolls in is the goal of drinking less alcohol once the calendar turns and January is upon us.
Cutting out alcohol comes in a multitude of forms, whether simply decreasing consumption or going cold turkey. For some, the concept of Dry January is appealing, as it’s the perfect way to kick off the year strong. After all, what better month is there to kick off a challenge than with the fresh start that a new year offers?
Dry January — omitting alcohol for the first month of the year — has become a popular health trend in recent years. It might appeal to some as a detox after the holidays, or as a way to fast-track weight loss without excess calories from the alcohol and sugar found in cocktails.
But just because you’re opting for Dry January, it certainly doesn’t mean your drinks of choice have to be boring all month long. Omitting alcohol certainly doesn’t mean plain old juice, water or soda are the only options on the table. There are plenty of great ways to mix up a delicious cocktail sans alcohol, or to invent something entirely new by combining favorite flavors.
These simple and delicious mocktail recipes are the perfect way to get started.
Raspberry Lemon Spritzer
This simple fruit spritzer is delicious any time of year, whether you’re sipping during the summer or fall. The combination of fresh raspberries and lemon is incredibly refreshing. Plus, it can be easily adapted to add in additional fruits such as strawberries or blueberries if desired.
Ingredients:
6 fresh raspberries
1 ounce grenadine
1 ounce lemon juice
Ice
Lemon-lime soda
Fresh lemon for garnish, if desired
Directions:
In the bottom of a mixing glass or a tall pint glass, add the raspberries. Muddle to break up the fruit.
Pour in grenadine and lemon juice and stir.
Add ice into a tall serving glass. Pour the mixture over top. Top with lemon-lime soda, and garnish with a lemon wedge or peel, if desired.
Mocktail Apple Mule
A Moscow Mule is one of the ultimate classic cocktails enjoyed during the warm spring and summer months. Typically served in a copper mug, Moscow Mules are incredibly cold, because of the way the copper takes on the temperature from the ice. Typically crafted with vodka, this cocktail can be easily made into a mocktail to get your mule fix and to keep the refreshment going all year long.
Ingredients:
1 lime, cut into eighths
1 apple, diced into chunks
4 ounces ginger beer
2 ounces apple juice
Ice
Club soda
Directions:
Cut the lime into small wedges and dice up the apple. Put 4 lime wedges and 4 apple chunks in a copper mug and muddle to release the juice from the fruit.
Pour in ginger beer and apple juice. Add ice. Top with club soda.
Garnish with an additional lime wedge.
Rosemary Orange Sipper
This mocktail takes a few more steps to achieve the perfect balance of flavor, but that extra effort is absolutely worth it. Making a rosemary simple syrup for this mocktail infuses the drink with delicious herbaceous notes. Pair the rosemary simple syrup with bright citrus and a splash of bubbles for a deliciously balanced drink.
Ingredients:
1 clementine
1 ounce rosemary simple syrup
3 ounces orange juice
Club soda
Directions:
To make a rosemary simple syrup, add one cup water, one cup sugar and two sprigs fresh rosemary into a pot on the stove. Be sure to break up the leaves of the rosemary. Turn the stovetop on medium-high and bring the mixture to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes, and then remove from heat and allow to cool.
In the bottom of a mixing glass or tall pint glass, muddle the clementine to break up the fruit and release the juice.
Add in the orange juice and rosemary simple syrup and stir. Strain the liquid into a glass. Top with a splash of club soda.