Even before their first child’s arrival in 2020, Rachel and Jeff Murray were thinking of buying their first home.
But with local prices soaring, it didn’t take long before the young West Valley couple decided it just wasn’t in the cards yet.
Visiting the parents of one of Jeff’s childhood friends, they mentioned they were looking for a rental with some growing room that would allow them to save up for a place.
Their friends’ response took them by surprise:
“Oh, you mean like that separate apartment on our property?”
These days, Rachel, Jeff and their year-and-a-half-year-old daughter are cozily at home in that apartment — a roomy studio above a two-car garage. The kitchen, bathroom and a utility room are downstairs.
They’re part of a residential trend that’s grown dramatically in recent years, particularly in the Northwest, where government planners are encouraging higher-density developments and where the housing crunch is putting traditional homes out of reach for many.
Accessory dwelling units — separate, secondary living spaces on residentially zoned parcels — offer enticing advantages for property owners and tenants alike.
For landowners, ADUs provide potential rental income or convenient housing — for separate office spaces, for out-of-town guests, for kids who haven’t quite launched or for aging relatives who need a little help but aren’t ready to give up their independence.
It’s the latter for Cowiche’s Liz and Dennis Crane, who are having an ADU built on their 2-acre property for Liz’s mother, who’s in her 80s and immune-compromised.
If her mom agrees to the move, the new unit, which should be ready in a few months, will mean Liz wouldn’t have to make the daily 15- to 20-minute drive to Naches Heights to check in on her mother.
“I’m excited for when I can just go over to her house and have morning coffee,” Liz says.
Keeping her mom close would also keep her more secure, as the Cranes would be able to respond quickly in a medical emergency, and they’d have the peace of mind of knowing she was protected against intruders.
On the other hand, if Liz’s mom opts out of the ADU, the Cranes could still put it to good use.
They could rent it out for some extra income or host family or friends who’d be interested in getaways that could include visits to nearby attractions like Snow Mountain Ranch or the Oak Creek Wildlife Area.
“I don’t anticipate it being empty a lot,” Liz Crane says.
“We’re seeing these things pop up all over the place now,” says Barbara Cline, an architect with Inversion Design Build, a Yakima homebuilding company that specializes in ADUs.
Cline’s firm offers simple designs for homeowners looking to build out, but they’re also willing to modify those designs or work with clients on custom projects.
It’s not necessarily a cheap alternative, she cautions.
The square-foot cost of construction, in fact, often exceeds full-size homes. On the other hand, there’s no need to buy land. And ADUs are required to tap into the original home’s existing water and sewer systems.
Whether they’re going up in a local city or the county, to qualify as an ADU, projects must meet some general requirements, including these:
• The property must be zoned for residential use.
• ADUs can’t be bigger than 1,000 square feet.
• An ADU must have a separate entry and its own bathroom.
• The property owner must occupy either the main structure or the ADU.
• The ADU must either be connected to the original residence or be within 100 feet of it.
• Only one ADU per parcel.
At the behest of state and local elected officials, planning departments across Washington have been doing their best in recent years to facilitate denser developments, including ADUs.
While the idea hasn’t exactly caught fire in the Yakima area, the trend is apparently gaining some ground.
“It definitely seems like we’re getting more questions about them,” says Noelle Madera, long-range manager for Yakima County Planning.
The county only began tracking ADUs as a separate category in 2020, so it’s hard to see any definite patterns yet, but Madera says the office processed eight ADU applications in 2020, another 16 in 2021 and two so far this year. And, she adds, planners see demand for ADUs in urban as well as rural settings.
Nathan Poel, a developer and architect with Inversion Design Build, sees ADUs fitting a niche that might not be for everybody, but which suits a lot of situations and offers a lot of advantages.
His own home has an ADU; it’s an attached studio that was built by the previous owner to accommodate a disabled veteran’s needs.
For the past two and a half years, Poel has rented out the studio to Tristan Karosas, a brewer at Yakima’s Single Hill Brewing, and Karosas’ dog, Ursa Minor.
“I love it,” Karosas says. “It’s exactly what I need. It’s the most comfortable studio I’ve ever lived in.”
As far as Poel’s concerned, that’s a two-way street.
“Tristan’s been a wonderful tenant,” he says, adding that having a trustworthy person on the premises has brought he and his wife a sense of ease.
“When we’re gone, we’re never worried about our house,” Poel says.
Rachel Murray adds that her family’s West Valley dwelling has worked out well, too. Despite the proximity to the landlords, their home still feels private and comfortable.
“Overall, it’s been a very positive experience,” she says. “We feel very fortunate.”
