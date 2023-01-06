The proper function of man is to live, not to exist.
I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them.
I shall use my time.
— Jack London, “The Call of the Wild”
Life in 1872 must have been terrible enough for my great-great-grandparents, Hans and Anne Larsen, to leave their farm near Oslo, Norway, for the desolate, rocky fishing village of Langenes, hundreds of miles north above the Arctic Circle.
By 1900, one of their 17 children, my great-grandfather Oscar Larsen, had had enough of fishing. At age 22, he left Eli (Ella), his pregnant wife, and extended family in Norway and set off in search of a better life in the United States. In order for Oscar to make the trip, he had to write ahead to his uncle in Wisconsin to sponsor his immigration and pay for his passage. He likely took a horse and buggy to Sortland, where he boarded a boat to Trondheim, which took him to Liverpool, England, where he caught a larger steamer ship bound for the United States. After more than two exhausting weeks at sea, Oscar docked in New York.
Although he missed the initial Klondike gold discovery of 1898 by two years, Oscar was taken in by gold fever. He made his way from Wisconsin to Seattle, to Skagway, Alaska, to Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, via the White Pass Railroad. Finally, he worked his way down the upper Yukon River by sternwheeler to Dawson City, where he ended up working on several gold claims. By 1904, Oscar and six other men filed their own claims on Deadwood Creek, about 135 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska, where I was born and raised.
Fast forward 115 years to 2019, when my husband, Dan, a Yakima Valley College English teacher, came across an opportunity to teach through the Fulbright Program as a Roving Scholar in high schools all over Norway. Dan applied to the program and was accepted in January 2020. Finally, after wading through 21 months of pandemic-induced anxiety, we received special permission to enter Norway, where Dan and I and our daughter Ella, 18, and son Whit, 16, lived for the rest of the 2021-22 academic year.
Nearly two years of waiting and planning were redeemed in one weekend in January 2022 that truly encapsulated our Norwegian adventure. Thanks to connections with Harry, a second cousin on my great-grandma Eli Solbjørg’s side, a meeting was arranged at our family’s ancestral homeland in Langenes, Vesteralen, on Norway’s northwestern coast. Our journey included a flight from Oslo straight north to the 68th parallel to Bodø — the farthest north I’d ever been. After arriving in Bodø, we drove our rented car onto the ferry for a rough four-hour ride to Moskenes, on the western side of the world-famous Lofoten Islands.
There’s something humbling about docking in darkness at 10 p.m. at the height of winter in Norway. Adding an even greater degree of disorientation, we were feeling seasick and didn’t know the language, the roads, or who we’d be meeting at the end. We had little more than a vague idea of the path ahead: a windy, two-hour, snowy night drive before finally stopping to sleep at a cozy, bright red fisherman’s cabin (rorbuer) in the town of Svolvaer.
The popular saying “no bad weather, only bad clothes” spills over into many aspects of the Norwegian lifestyle, which is similar to the mantra “ready for anything” our family had gotten used to saying over and over again on this trip. Only a few minutes into the final leg of our drive, our breath was taken away by the spirit in the sky. Deep emerald-green northern lights, dancing across the starry blackness, appeared around every twist and turn on our snowy journey, urging us along. We stopped the car several times, got out, and stood in freezing silence to watch the colors undulate, intensify, disappear and reappear. For a moment, our heads pointed to the sky, then everything fell away. We’d been given an unexpected gift at just the right time.
The next morning, we woke up groggy but ready to make the final push to the homeland. After another three-hour drive on desolate, snowy roads to Myre, and finally another 40-minute drive to Langenes, we met relatives on both the paternal side (Larsens) and maternal side (Solbjørgs) of my Norwegian family.
All of the challenges of the past years, months and weeks now seemed unimportant as I connected with second cousins halfway around the world. The experience was unexpectedly overwhelming.
How profound it was to see my grandma’s blue eyes in the faces of my relatives. Her mannerisms and often choppy speech patterns finally made sense to me after immersing ourselves in this special weekend. We touched the wooden foundation of the house that once stood where my great-grandparents and grandmother lived. Finally, we entered the small, 700-year-old church where my great-grandparents were married. I imagined my grandmother here as a small girl, sitting through church services, passing the time by reading simple script offerings on the wall, dated 1602. Brass light fixtures, gifted by a local wealthy family in 1778, are still shining their light on congregants. Wooden water buckets, hanging like sentries over the church entrance, have kept the potbelly stove in check for decades. Immersing ourselves in this sacred place felt like a flood of ancestral memories being brought to life.
Over and over again, I was reminded of my grandma’s warmth and hospitality, passed to her through Oscar and Eli, still burning bright within the hearts of Norwegian relatives. I realized the harsh elements that drove Oscar away from Norway are what drew me back. And I realized that, although our journeys happened under quite different circumstances, my great-grandfather’s sense of adventure very much lives on in me.
Though Oscar left Norway out of a sense of necessity, our voyage was a pilgrimage to his homeland. “Adventure travel” means being unsettled and challenged, living out of your comfort zone, and sacrificing big things in order to get there. Travel writer Anthony Bourdain encouraged travelers to sleep on floors because that’s the best way to get to know places, people and most importantly, yourself. If that’s the case, Oscar must have known himself really well.
While our family didn’t sleep on floors, we lived through many uncomfortable and challenging moments while traveling in Norway. These times have taught us, all of us, that we are capable of much more than we realized. And none of this would have been possible if Oscar hadn’t boldly followed his dreams on a great adventure that began more than a century ago. His sacrifices ensured the four generations that followed a prosperous life, which in turn inspired our family to close the loop on his 122-year journey.
Sometimes it takes a trip to the top of the world to find your way home. Despite the anxiety, the unknowing, and the hurdles our family overcame to say yes to a year in Norway — we’d do it all again.
