Every once in a while, you hear about somebody getting back together with an ex. Or maybe buying back a car they used to own years earlier.
That’s kind of how it is with me, I guess.
Thirteen years ago, after more than a decade as a front-line editor here at the Herald-Republic, I left for what turned out to be a series of colorful adventures. I worked at newspapers in eastern Oregon and Wenatchee, then found myself getting drawn into the online world.
For six years, I was the digital managing editor for a company that owns six local radio stations. Until a few weeks ago, my job was to help DJs write blogs, take photos and shoot videos. It was an absolute ball … until a pandemic turned the world upside and knocked me and 46 million other people out of work.
I hadn’t really been unemployed since I was a teenager growing up in Oregon, so it was jarring and made me feel a little lost.
But then an old flame caught my eye.
As of June 8, I returned to the YH-R, taking the spot Bridget Turrell left as special publications editor. Since then, I’ve been savoring the rare privilege of reuniting with coworkers I’ve known since … well, since we all had a little more hair and maybe a little less midsection.
I hope you’ll bear with me while I learn my way around a bunch of technology we didn’t have the last time I worked here. And I hope — someday, when it’s safer — to meet a lot of you in person. We’ve got a lot of catching up to do.
For now, though, most of us are stuck at home. Which seems like a perfect time for the theme of this month’s edition: homes and gardens.
Melissa Labberton’s “Abode” feature on Noel Moxley’s charming historic house puts forth the possibility that being home can be just as good for the soul as being out on the town — or even out at the symphony.
But if you must go out, you might find your own backyard offers as many entertaining possibilities as anywhere. You’ll see what we mean when you get an eyeful of Shannon Mahre’s photos and story about Atkins Landscaping’s delightful designs.
While you’re out there, fire up the grill and try your hand at Smoky Flank Steak with Grilled Corn Salsa. Andrea McCoy walks you through how to prepare it.
Some people simply have to get away sometimes, though. For them, we recommend Christine Corbett Conklin’s roadmap for a virtual tour of the LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma. The road starts in Yakima, where the late Harold LeMay began parking his record-sized car collection. Strap on your seat belt for simulated racing, exhibits for gearheads and historic tours that date clear back to … well, the Flintstones.
Finally, for those who can’t resist hitting a real road in a real car, we suggest following your muse (and social distancing) to Ellensburg’s Trinity Farms, where Mike and Paulette Forman run one of the largest SimAngus cattle ranches on the West Coast. Molly Allen was there for Trinity’s big spring bull sale.
Along the way, take in the landscapes that inspire glass artist Jeremy Bartheld. The Yakima Valley native says the twists and turns of his surroundings continue to shape his art. Glenda Tjarnberg’s article describes his approach — and the photos show the results.
We hope it’ll remind you that eventually, we can all get back out and enjoy the valley we all love.
- John Taylor