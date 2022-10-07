John Denver wasn’t kidding — the Rocky Mountains, in any season, are spectacular.
Colorado ski towns like Breckenridge are renowned for their winter seasons filled with epic skiing. I hadn’t been to Breckenridge since my husband and I were dating; we later got married at another Colorado ski resort, Beaver Creek.
This summer we planned a couples getaway to Breckenridge to celebrate friendship: Robin and Marty have been dear friends of ours for what feels like a lifetime, riding many ups and downs of life together through the years. It had been some time since we had all been together, the pandemic tripping up all sorts of travel. Our time together is always filled with laughter and adventure and this trip proved to be another chapter in our novel.
An easy flight from Seattle or Pasco, Denver is the gateway to the Colorado Rockies. The drive is easy in summer and the scenery is awesome. Breckenridge might be a great place to ski, but we fell in love all over again during the summer with its high peaks, verdant greens and ample adventures. Our Airbnb had glorious mountain views, a hot tub and a fully stocked kitchen. The town itself is easily walkable and filled with the requisite tourist shops, but also great dining and outdoor shops.
On our first night we went to Modi’s and were star-struck by the menu and the manager, Chase (brother of a local friend here in Yakima). He has developed a robust list of specialty cocktails. As we often do, we left the ordering up to the people who know the menu best and Chase regaled us with dish after dish, cocktail after cocktail — all of which were outstanding.
This is one of my favorite pieces of travel advice: Defer to the chef or the waiter when you order — they know what is best in their restaurant. Josh and I frequently just tell them to surprise us and we are never disappointed. Another tip is to make dinner a walking tour and have one dish at several places when your time is limited.
Our first full day in Breckenridge took us up and over a gorgeous green pass to American Adventure Expeditions in Buena Vista for some whitewater rafting on Class II and III rapids. All four of us had whitewater rafted before, so we weren’t terribly nervous. We were lucky to have a terrific guide, someone who loved the river, and easily coached us all morning long on strokes, regaled us with stories, and wove in some history.
The section of the Arkansas River that we rafted was utterly beautiful with deep canyons, crazy rainbow-colored lichen on rock faces, and enormous rounded boulders that are some of my husband’s favorite topography. Robin and I started on the front of the boat, and ended there too, getting the wettest, shrieking as the snowmelt trickled into our warm wetsuits as we splashed through invigorating rapids.
Back at the headquarters we were treated to burgers fresh off the grill and endless watermelon while we warmed up and prepared for our next expedition: an ATV tour near Salida run by Play Dirty ATV tours. I’ll admit, going on an ATV tour wasn’t high on my list of fun things to do this summer; while I have the reputation of trying new explorations, I am frequently quite nervous. I’m eager to disclose how wrong I was!
As Robin and I got out of the car, we were greeted by a rambunctious and fully in-character duuuuude-mode young man named Drew.
“Are you ready to shred some trails together?” he asked in a deep surfer-dude voice. We replied, two middle-aged moms, with equal dude-excitement. All afternoon the four of us wondered at Drew’s ability to stay in character with his talk of “gnarly rides” and “the stoke” of the day and his wilderness tips.
ATV touring with a sedate guide would have been fun, but Drew’s character put it over the top to one of our favorite events of all time. We went up and down and around steep corners, up to cornices and down to creek beds, following Drew in a four-seat side-by-side. The four of us took turns driving and, because Drew found us to be “seemingly sober Americans,” our tour lasted a bit longer with some teeth-gritting steeps and speeds.
He regaled us with stories about mountain lions and floods and wistfully talked about riding from one end of Colorado to the other along these BLM lands and power-line roads. Drew is the kind of tour guide who really makes the memory stick. Robin and I are still laughing about Drew. He was a delight.
My travel style has evolved over the years, and I am a big fan of a rigorous physical day balanced with a day of serenity. On that note, Robin and I booked ourselves in to the Spa at Breckenridge for some pampering for a chunk of Sunday.
Breckenridge is so walkable that we easily managed the short uphill mile to the spa from our rental. Breckenridge sits at 9,600 feet in elevation so we were winded but smiling. While we were tucked inside the still rooms of a spa, the guys went spirit tasting at Breckenridge Distillery. Josh and Marty enjoyed a distillery tour followed by a tasting of vodka, gin and whiskey.
Sunday was a bit misty and rainy and made for a great slow day. That evening we wandered around town, having drinks and snacks at a variety of saloons, bars and restaurants. We ended the night at a Breckenridge staple, Crepe A La Carte. Since 2000, this creperie has been serving up delicious French-style crepes, savory and sweet. This year I was delighted to find they offered gluten-free options and excitedly tucked into a Nutella and banana gluten-free crepe on our walk home after dinner.
We had two full days in Breckenridge and what feels like a year full of laughter, smiles, memories and adventure. Robin and Marty are perfect travel pals. We have already penciled out plans to come back with all our kids next summer and make a week of it — staying in Breckenridge, riding the gondola and exploring a whole section of the summer mountain we didn’t see this year, including a veritable playground at 10,000 feet with an alpine slide, climbing wall and more). There are open-air trains to ride, natural hot springs to explore, hiking, mountain biking and more. The Rockies are filled with summer delights.
Who knows? Maybe we will even summit one of Colorado’s famous “fourteeners” with our combined six kids in tow! (Colorado is home to 58 mountains that are 14,000 feet or taller, some of which are peaks that our families could climb). Many of these are easy because you can drive to nearly the top and hike from there. As my readers know, hiking is always on my list!
