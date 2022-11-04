This is the story of how two iconic institutions in Washington state have been united at last.
In August, a huge 6-foot-by-8-foot painting by legendary Yakama artist Leo Adams took its place in the ballroom of the Washington State Governor’s Mansion in Olympia. The tale of how this union came to be is one of the truly wonderful, unexpected and serendipitous outcomes of the COVID pandemic.
This section of Yakima Magazine usually deals with “abodes,” and they don’t come in much grander scale or with a more interesting story than that of the mansion itself.
And that is where our tale begins.
Following the declaration of statehood on Nov. 11, 1889, Washington took a rather casual approach to its chief executive’s living quarters. We expected our governor to bring his family to Olympia and live there throughout his term. Where that family lived was up to them.
Finally, in 1907, the Legislature appropriated $35,000 to construct a home for the governor to be completed by June 1, 1909. The building opened ahead of schedule in January 1909.
The 19-room Georgian revival-style mansion was designed by the architectural firm of Russell and Babcock of Tacoma and is the oldest building on the Capitol campus. The Governor’s Mansion Foundation (GMF), an all-volunteer, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has provided the bulk of information for this piece, reports that from the beginning, the mansion was seen as needing to serve as both a “space for public events and as a private residence.”
Additionally, the GMF confirms that a significant effort was made to “stay local” in the original materials for the building. Bricks came from Seattle, lime from the San Juan Islands, sandstone from Tenino and wooden shingles from Olympia. The house was furnished (mostly from Frederick and Nelson), with a $15,000 additional appropriation from the Legislature.
As luck would have it, the GMF reports that from the beginning the edifice did not “age gracefully,” as they put it. A variety of governors complained about “the gutters, the roof, the peeling paint and inadequate furnishings.”
The situation became severe enough that by the 1960s the Legislature seriously discussed having the building demolished. While that extreme outcome was avoided, things continued to deteriorate to such an extent that by the 1970s something clearly had to be done.
Then-Gov. Dan Evans and his wife, Nancy Bell Evans, worked with the Legislature to commit to a thorough “overhaul of the house: new heating, new plumbing, new electrical, new insulation and commercial-sized kitchen,” completed in the 1970s.
Beyond the physical structure, the mansion had by this time become a “mishmash” of furnishings used by the previous residents. It was the goal of first lady Nancy Evans to truly complete the restoration by ensuring the mansion was a home that was both elegant and well-appointed, as well as capable of serving as the host venue for any event.
Of course, a key portion of “furnishing” any home is selection and display of just the right art, and that leads to the second part of our story.
At the outset of the restoration work, it was acknowledged by all concerned that the need to select, fund and display appropriate art would be critical. To that end, Nancy Bell Evans, along with other interested residents, started the Governor’s Mansion Foundation, which took on the task of furnishing the mansion at no cost to the public.
The foundation continues to own and maintain most of the furnishings in the public rooms of the house. They also acquired and continue to maintain the fine collection of art in the mansion and conduct free public tours throughout the year. One of the most notable artworks on display in the mansion is a portrait of George Washington by Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860), one of the last artists to have painted Washington from life. The “porthole” portrait was acquired by GMF through private funds in 1999.
The early philosophy of selection focused on art from the 1880s to 1930. That approach evolved over time, and with the arrival of COVID in 2020 the GMF’s Art Committee worked to create an acquisition plan that more completely reflects Washington’s peoples and cultures.
In that spirit, four local Yakima County trustees of the foundation, John Baule, Reesha Cosby, Cherie Hanses and Kristine Sims, considered possible recommendations. Under Cherie’s enthusiastic leadership it quickly became apparent that the perfect choice was Leo Adams.
Internationally recognized as a painter, designer, interpreter of the land that surrounds him and elder of the Yakama Nation, Adams has demonstrated artistic genius since his childhood. It has often been said that the colors and shapes featured in his work capture the essence of Central Washington.
He has exhibited at the Governor’s Mansion previously and GMF commissioned his new work as part of their 50th anniversary in 2022. His selection in the current round of acquisitions has served to place his work in the permanent collection.
After the commission was offered and accepted, delivery in the late summer set up the perfect scenario. It would match the celebration of Leo’s 80th birthday in November, Native American Heritage Month (also in November) and the 50th anniversary of the Governor’s Mansion Foundation itself. A trifecta!
Prior to the celebration, however, a few things remained to be accomplished. Funds were raised to support the project. John Baule reported to me that the Yakima County trustees were both pleased and gratified by the generous early support Central Washington has given to the project.
And what about the artist himself? Happy indeed. During a recent visit, Adams told me he loved creating the piece he calls “Reservation Viewpoint.” The assignment was to focus on both the land that the Yakamas have lived on since ancient times and the elements of the daily life of the Yakama people.
Adams referred to the final result as a “Still life superimposed on a landscape.” The painting includes berry baskets, blankets, rocks, plants and “parfleche” — a type of painted leather box that Leo refers to as the Louis Vuitton element of Yakama luggage. The dimensions of the painting were dictated early on in part by the wall space above the grand piano in the ballroom of the mansion.
Such is art.
And such is the harmony in the joining of a once-in-a-generation artist and a unique residence representing all the people of our state. A truly happy ending.
To learn more about the Governor’ Mansion Foundation, mansion history and how to tour the mansion, visit wagovmansion.org.
