TOPPENISH — Nearly everything went well for Highland in the first half Friday night, except for the most important part of a soccer match.
The Scotties found themselves down a goal thanks to a sensational individual effort by Elma’s Andy Salviatierra, and coach Greg Wagner’s been around the game long enough to know deserving to win wouldn’t guarantee Highland anything. So he made some adjustments and the Scotties responded well enough to knock of the Eagles 2-1 in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
“You can’t hang your head about fantastic goals,” Wagner said. “You just have to turn around, continue to do what you’re doing, trust your teammates, trust your work ethic and it’ll work out.”
An emphasis on attacking the middle of the field and waiting to take advantage of mistakes paid off when a ball deflected off a defender and fell to Miguel Romero in the 47th minute. He one-timed a hard shot into the lower left corner to even the score.
Highland’s pressure remained constant and a cross from Ruben Lozano found Yahir Castro all alone near the far post in the 59th minute. The sophomore took a deft touch on the bouncing ball before smashing it into the net for the game-winner.
“Just got to keep your head cool,” Castro said. “You take the touch, you look and you shoot. Simple.”
Wagner praised Castro’s development throughout the season and said he also scored a crucial second goal in a 3-0 win over Royal. Even though Wagner said Castro’s a basketball player first, it’s clear he’s appreciated some special moments on the soccer field as well.
The Scotties also relied heavily on their veteran leaders, especially junior captain and central defender Alexis Perez. He prevented multiple breakaway opportunities for Elma forwards and Wagner said Perez generally does most of the talking at halftime.
“He’s smart,” Wagner said. “He’s tough mentally, he’s tough physically. He’s just a natural leader.”
That presence helped Highland record 13 shutouts in 20 matches this season, the last one for five senior starters. They only lost three times and gave up just 16 goals.
However, all three losses and 11 of those goals came against No. 1 seed Toppenish, the team Highland’s set to play in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 1 p.m. The playoff committee gave the Scotties a No. 9 seed despite their district semifinal win over No. 6 seed Connell, which also won its first-round match Friday, and neither Wagner nor Toppenish coach Uriel Gonzalez wanted to see each other this weekend.
“We got a bad draw,” Wagner said. “The only three games we’ve lost this year are to Toppenish, so I thought it was awkward or odd that the seeding committee put us in the same regional as them to play possibly a fourth time to go to the final four.”
First half: 1, Elma, Manny Hernandez, 24:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Miguel Romero, 47:00; 3, Highland, Yahir Castro (Rudy Silva), 59:00.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 2; Andy Salvatierra (E) 6.
Another shutout for Toppenish defense
TOPPENISH — A rare downpour and audible thunder without any visible lightning provided an ominous start to No. 1 Toppenish’s quest for a 1A state title.
The Wildcats’ spot in the quarterfinals hardly seemed certain for much of the match against No. 16 King’s, which played one of 1A’s toughest schedules, according to the WIAA’s RPI rankings. But Toppenish’s defense earned its fifth straight shutout and the Wildcats managed to break through enough for a 3-0 win, thanks in large part to the dynamic connection of midfielder Juan Diego Mendoza to Alexander Magana.
They struck first in the 16th minute, when Magana ran onto Mendoza’s long pass and buried a hard, low shot from the edge of the penalty box. Magana just missed getting on the receiving end of several other dangerous passes, many of them from his fellow Columbia Basin signee, Mendoza.
“He’s our playmaker,” Magana said. “He controls everything. He’s the engine of the team.”
His play in the midfield kept Toppenish on the attack as it forced 10 saves from King’s goalkeeper Benji Carr, the majority on long-range shots. Hector Godinez came up with two saves for the Wildcats, highlighted by a quick reaction to knock Eli Dreon’s blast from close range over the bar and keep Toppenish ahead in the 58th minute.
King’s defense tried to hold Magana in check by marking him with two defenders, but in the 68th minute he found enough space for a header off of another cross by Mendoza. The ball floated over Carr and into the net for Magana’s 41st goal of the season, tying the Yakima Valley record set in 2003 by his club coach, Sunnyside’s Junior Garcia.
Toppenish’s third goal came a little more than a minute later, when Magana assisted freshman Trino Hernandez for his second goal in two games. The Wildcats’ defense held strong to extend its unbeaten streak to 19 games and preserve its 13th shutout of the season.
It marked the first state win for most of Toppenish’s starters, since only Magana, Mendoza and Godinez played in the Wildcats’ win over Fife to take third-place at the 2A tournament three years ago. Hernandez said the seniors’ leadership kept the young players focused on their goal.
“They told us we have to pick it up for them cause it’s their last year,” Hernandez said. “They want to make it far before they leave high school.”
Next up will be a familiar matchup against No. 9 seed Highland, which beat Elma 2-1 in Friday’s first game at Toppenish. The Wildcats won all three previous meetings between the SCAC West rivals, most recently by a 6-0 scoreline in the district championship.
Kickoff’s set for 1 p.m. and the winner advances to a semifinal in Tumwater next Friday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana (Juan Diego Mendoza), 16:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 68:00; 3, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez (Magana), 69:00.
Saves: Benji Carr (K) 10; Hector Godinez (T) 10.
