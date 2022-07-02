This summer has presented its fair share of challenges for West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton, and an early run threatened more of the same Friday night.
He bounced back to turn in by far his best performance of the season, leading Yakima Valley to an 11-7 win over visiting Springfield on Friday night.
The Seattle University righthander retired 10 in a row before hitting a batter with two outs in the fourth and gave up just one run in seven innings of work.
Aiden Van Rensum recorded Yakima Valley’s first hit of the game with a third-inning single. He brought home the Pippins’ first two runs an inning later, when Jaxon Sorenson and Shayne Simpson scored on a two-out single.
The bats kept heating up in the fifth, and a pair of errors helped Yakima Valley extend its lead to 8-1. Luke Rohleder started the rally with one of his two singles for the night and Simpson singled to drive in two runs.
Connor Coballes went 3-for-5 and scored three runs, including once on a double steal with two outs in the sixth inning. Owen McWilliam and Tyler Griggs added two hits each to help the Pippins reach 10 runs for the first time since June 22.
Reilly McAdams pitched a perfect 8th before Davis graduate Henry Gargus gave up six runs in a rare relief appearance.
Isaac Yeager struck out Taylor Holder to preserve Leaverton’s first win in eight appearances this season, including three starts.
Yakima Valley will close out the first half of the season on Sunday against Springfield.
LEGION BASEBALL
Pak wins tourney openerSELAH — Derek Wolff hit three doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 14-5 win over the Northwest Diamond Academy’s Kaatz team on opening day of the Emily Harris Memorial tournament Thursday night at Archer Stadium.
The game was tied 5-5 against the team from Tualatin, Ore., when Yakima Valley broke away with five runs in the fifth and another four in the sixth.
Ryker Fortier was 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI, Drew Johnson scored three times and drove in two, and Grant Chapman had one of YV’s six doubles and was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
The Pak improved to 3-0 in the tournament and 21-3 overall with two wins on Friday, beating the Northwest Athletics 11-0 and Northwest Diamond-Swarty 16-2. Details were unavailable.
Sunday’s placing games will be played at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the championship at 3 p.m.
YV highlights: Derek Wolff 3-4, 3 2b, run, 4 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2 RBI; Cade Gibson 2-3, RBI; Jackson May 2-4, run; John Sullivan 1-3, 2 runs; Grant Chapman 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Steven Johnson CG, 6 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
Beetles force extrasTHE DALLES, Ore. — Despite a four-run rally in the seventh inning to force extra innings in the nightcap, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles dropped a doubleheader, 7-0 and 7-6, to the Columbia Gorge Hustlers on Thursday.
After falling 7-0 in the opener to Columbia Gorge, which finished second in Yakima’s Garretson Memorial tournament last month, the Beetles outhit the Hustlers 9-5 in the second game, which saw the home team win it in the bottom of the eighth. Kobe Taylor was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Brodi Phillips and Nick Field both drove in two runs.
Yakima (9-19) is off until July 5 when it travels to Everett for a doubleheader. The Beetles’ annual Firecracker tournament begins July 7.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Daniel Gomez 2-4, 2b; Nick Field 2-3, 2b, 6 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. Game 2: Brodi Phillips 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Nick Field 1-2, 2 RBI; Kobe Taylor 3-3, 2 runs; Caleb Coscarart 1-5, 2b, RBI; Kortez Kline 1-4, 2 runs.
