MarJon Beauchamp continued his dominant run through the NWAC as Yakima Valley turned the tables on Columbia Basin Tuesday night at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks pulled away just before halftime and cruised to a 105-91 win, just eight days after losing by 28 points at CBC to end a four-game win streak. Beauchamp, the Yakima native and four-star recruit hoping to play high-major Division I basketball next season, matched his season-highs with 36 points and 16 rebounds and added six assists, three blocks and three steals.
The Yaks will play their third game in four days Friday at Blue Mountain.
YVC — MarJon Beauchamp 36, Quentin Raynor 27, Funk 8, Bryan Strom 3, Bryce Strom 2, Alexzander Delgado 16, Murphy 7, Chamble 4, McMillan 2, Kennedy 0, Tinley 0.
CBC — Tyler Kurtz 25, Jase Edwards 17, Garrett Streufert 15, Carson Cloaninger 10, Cooper 4, TJ Smith 16, Munoz 2, Gutierrez 2, Parrish 0, Pollard 0, Buck 0, Betts 0.
Halftime: YVC 60, CBC 48.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 16 rebs, 6 assts, 3 stls, 3 blks; Bryce Strom 3 stls; Raynor 6 rebs; Erin Chamble 6 rebs.
---
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCAC
LA SALLE 53, KING'S 37: At King's, Gillian Martin scored 15 points, Hayley Stohr had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Ayana Gallegos notched 11 points and Trista Hull added 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Lightning improved to 7-1.
LA SALLE — Goins 0, Gillian Martin 15, Fuller 0, Sigler 0, Ashby 3, Hayley Stohr 12, Trista Hull 10, Roberts 2, Standley 0 Wells 0, Price 0, Ayana Gallegos 11.
KING'S — Durbin 3, Hart 0, Siers 3, Flor 13, Lundblad 0, Armbruster 0, Peterson 2, Francisco 9, Skaggs 7.
La Salle=16=14=10=13=—=53
King's=10=11=8=8=—=37
La Salle highlights: Stohr 12 rebs., 5 stls.; Hull 13 rebs.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
CWAC
SELAH 76, GRANDVIEW 62: At Grandview, Noah Pepper scored 25 points and Jace Durand added 23 to keep the Vikings (9-0) unbeaten.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 13, Smith 2, Quincy 2, Kuhn 6, Jace Durand 23, Zambito 5, Noah Pepper 25, Correia 0.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 10, Castilleja 3, Medina 8, Castro 3, A. Garza 0, J. Garza 8, Rodriguez 8, Torres 0, Dorsett 4, Armendariz 0, Sanchez 2, Ferrell Medina 16.
Selah=15=27=17=17=—=76
Grandview=14=17=13=18=—=62
Highlights: Noah Pepper (S) 16 rebs, 5 assts; Jace Durand (S) 7 rebs, 5 assts, 5-8 3p.
---
WRESTLING
SCAC
TOPPENISH 56, WAPATO 18
106: Adan Estrada (T) won by f. 113: Cameron Fanseca (W) p. Gerardo Perez, 1:20. 120: Jesse Guizar (W) p. Jesse Zuniga, 1:12. 126: Luis Barajas (W) p. Josiah Hernandez, 1:17. 132: Marcos Torrez (T) p. Julio Brizuela, 1:27. 138: Horacio Godinez (T) p. Oscar Loza, 2:33. 145: Jeremiah Zuniga p. Diego Ramirez, 4:01. 152: Juan Escamilla (T) won by f. 160: Abel Nava (T) tf. Jose Adame, 16-1. 170: Luis Mendoza (T) d. Antonio Flores, 7-0. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) p. Jose Mendoza, 3:00. 195: Darrell Leslie (T) won by f. 220: Josh Luna (T) d. Christian Longtimesleeping 3-2. 285: Rocco Clark III d. Eduardo Mendez, 5-4.
WAPATO GIRLS 7, TOPPENISH 6
Lexi Garza (W) md. Mayan Rojas, 9-0. Marissa Riojas (T) p. Karen Baladarez, 3:47. Sitlaly Macias (W) d. Lizbeth Zelasco, 4-2.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Tri-Cities defeats Yakima
The Tri-Cities beat Yakima 5-2 in the first Columbia Basin Series at Eisenhower, a feeder game for the annual Washington All-State Baseball Series featuring seniors from both areas. West Valley's Conner Schlect and Selah's Dean Pettyjohn delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning.
---
BOWLING
DAVIS 3, ELLENSBURG 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 542, Ellensburg 371; Davis 522, Ellensburg 380; Davis 547, Ellensburg 430.
---
MOSES LAKE 2, WEST VALLEY 1
At Lake Bowl
Game scores: Moses Lake 618, West Valley 603; Moses Lake 630, West Valley 616; West Valley 674, Moses Lake 650.
West Valley highlights: Davian McDougall 486 (181), Ashley Miles 478 (168), Evka Ball 476 (180), Nora Cox 1 453 (163).