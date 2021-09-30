The Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club will host the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation for its presentation of cash grants to four organizations: Team Yakima Volleyball, First Tee of Yakima, Yakima Grid Kids, and the Yakima Soccer Association, at its luncheon next week.
The Parker Foundation will also make a presentation celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Larson Building and honoring the Parker-Larson families, the foundation’s primary benefactors.
The QB meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Pro Players Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
