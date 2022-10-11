MOSES LAKE — Courtney Standley put away 19 kills and Alandra Acido-Pastor amassed 26 assists, 16 digs and three aces to lead Yakima Valley to a sweep over Big Bend in NWAC East Region volleyball Monday night.
The Yaks won 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 to improve to 7-2 in the East and 17-8 overall.
YVC hosts Treasure Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
YVC highlights: Courtney Standley 19 kills, 10 assists, 6 digs; Jessica Mariscal 8 kills, 6 digs; Jacynta Myles-Gilford 5 kills; Emaline Mariscal 5 kills; Alandra Acido-Pastor 26 assists, 16 digs, 3 aces; Brynn Widner 4 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Nizhoni Tallman 13 digs.
-
MMA
Abeyta wins by TKO
Yakima's Shawn Abeyta earned a first-round TKO in his latest MMA fight Saturday night in Yakima.
Abeyta defeated Garrison Shumack from Forks to push his record to 5-1. His next scheduled competition a regional Fusion event.
-
Renegade Raceway
Northwest Reunion Drags
Sunday's results
Northwest Nostalgia: 1, Alex Long; 2, Chris Welch; 3, Mark Cummins, Dave Myers.
A/FX Shootout: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, Lanny Hughes; 3, Jason Cooper, Steve Gimlin.
Box Gambler: 1, Mike Merk; 2, Robert Steffen; 3, Dustin Brewington, Jason Leon.
No Box Gambler: 1, Jason Leon; 2, TJ Loper; 3, Gary Risley, Bob Bundy.
Junior Dragster: 1, Michelle Brown; 2, Emerie Sanchez; 3, Kymbree Brost, Tyson Sanchez.
Junior Street: 1, Michelle Brown.
Junior Consolation: 1, Ellie Brown; 2, Sahara Wendt; 3, Sawyer Vick, Koda Tobel.
Saturday's results
Blown Alcohol Thunder: 1, Wes Garvin III; 2, Dave Kroeker; 3, Chris Davis, Cody Peterson.
A/FX Shootout: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, John Elliott; 3, Jim Van Cleave, James Taggart.
Box Gambler: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Chuck Kerkoff; 3, Dustin Brewington.
No Box Gambler: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Russell Lopeman; 3, James Van Cleave, Andy Jackson.
Junior Dragster: 1, Kymbree Brost; 2, Emerie Sanchez; 3, Ellie Brown, Sahara Wendt.
Junior Street: 1, Michelle Brown.
Junior Consolation: 1, Koda Tobel; 2, Tyson Sanchez; 3, Michelle Brown.
