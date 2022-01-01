The Yakima Country Club made quite an impact on the 2021 awards for the Central Washington chapter of the PGA.
Ben Assink received the Assistant Golf Professional of the Year award for Central Washington, one of the chapters in the PGA’s Pacific Northwest Section.
Head pro Chas Holmes won both the Professional Development Award and the Merchandiser of the Year award. Holmes, who is now qualified for the National PGA Player Development Award, was also runner-up for Central Washington’s Professional of the Year.
Michael Hegarty of Wildhorse Resort Golf Course was named the Professional of the Year.
