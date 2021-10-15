MOSES LAKE — A big rally by Yakima Valley came up just short in a 25-15, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25, 18-16 loss at Big Bend Friday night.
Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman finished with 26 digs and former La Salle standout Courtney Standley contributed 9 kills, 26 assists and two aces for the Yaks, who picked up a forfeit win over North Idaho due to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 26 digs; Hailey Holker 14 kills, 21 digs; Brinley 12 kills, 5 blocks; Dale Schrier 11 kills, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 9 kills, 26 assists, 2 aces; Emma Mariscol 7 kills, 3 blocks; Nana Pastor 29 assists.
MEETINGS
Carlon to speak at QBsMike Carlon, former Selah and Yakima Valley College pitching star, will be the featured guest at the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s luncheon next week. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available and the public is welcome.
