Over 200 players are scheduled to participate Friday through Sunday in the Yakima Applefest Pickleball tournament at Franklin Park.
The largest pickleball tournament ever held here, Friday’s competition features men’s singles and women’s doubles. Mixed doubles take over on Saturday, and Sunday concludes with men’s doubles and women’s singles.
Matches run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
MEETINGS Athletic directors at Monday QBsAthletic directors Bob Stanley of Davis and Paul Stephens of Eisenhower will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
