All spring sports may have been sidelined for the season, but Naches Valley athletic director Ty Kime has been busy in recent weeks filling both his head coaching positions for boys and girls basketball.
And now it’s done.
Drew Edgerly, an East Valley graduate and previous head coach at Riverside Christian, will take over the boys program from Brandon Gillespie. Edgerly works at the Yakima YMCA as its director of membership sales and retention officer.
Ryan Allen, who coached Highland’s boys the last two seasons and spent five seasons with Prosser’s boys before that, will be NV’s new girls coach, taking over for Kim Breymeyer. Allen, a West Valley grad, currently teaches PE at Highland.
Kime organized Zoom meetings on Wednesday and Thursday for players and parents to meet the new coaches.
Perez to Big Bend
Toppenish’s Isaac Perez has signed an NWAC letter of intent for boys basketball with Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
Perez, also an all-league quarterback for the Wildcats, helped Toppenish’s boys more than double their wins over last season with a 23-4 season that culminated with a sixth-place state trophy.
He broke the program’s career scoring record with 1,303 points.
CROSS COUNTRY
White Pass camps canceled
All three sessions of the Clear Lake/White Pass Cross Country Camp in July have been canceled over concerns with the coronavirus outbreak.
Established in 1974 for runners ages 13 through high school, the six-day camps were slated for July 12-17, 19-24 and 26-31. Each year 420 runners from the Northwest, Alaska and California attend the camp.